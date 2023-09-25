X

Trade the way that suits you

The Forces Shaping AUD/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD

Written by

CMC Markets

Best in-house analyst award (dark version)

25 Sep 2023, 12:30

Welcome to CMC’s Trend Tracker, a video series for traders seeking in-depth technical analysis and valuable charting insights. In this analysis, we assess the major currency pairs through the lens of technical analysis and future events in order to understand the major trends at play. In particular, we look at the AUD/USD, USD/JPY and the GBP/USD.

Drawing from more than 25 years of industry expertise, Carlo Pruscino is your seasoned Forex trading mentor. Carlo offers clients his insights on executing trades and conducting technical and fundamental analyses. Before joining CMC, he lent his talents to esteemed institutions such as CBA and Macquarie, where he advised Global Hedge Funds, Central Banks, and Australian Corporations on FX and Interest Rate hedging strategies.

---

Note: This video was recorded on 25/09/2023. Past performance is not an indicator of future performance.

Links and resources:

 


Latest from CMC

Weekly outlook

APAC Week Ahead: Risk off prevails

Wall Street led the global markets to close in a sea of red last week as the Fed’s stubborn hawkish stance rattled the markets and sent the US government bond yields soaring to a fresh 16-year high

24 Sep 2023

Market update

Stock markets a sea of red amid surging bond yields

Stock watch

Amazon Stock Is Up 58% This Year, Here's Why It Might Go Even Higher

Market outlook

2023 Crypto Check-In: Where We Stand Now

Sign up for market update emails

Related articles

Weekly outlook

APAC Week Ahead: Risk off prevails

Wall Street led the global markets to close in a sea of red last week as the Fed’s stubborn hawkish stance rattled the markets and sent the US government bond yields soaring to a fresh 16-year high

24 Sep 2023

Market update

Stock markets a sea of red amid surging bond yields

The global stock markets were hit by the Fed’s hawkish stance as government bond yields surged, pressing on equity valuations.

21 Sep 2023

Market update

US stocks fall following Fed’s hawkish pause, Instacart slides

The US stock markets continued to slip after the Fed held the interest rate at 5.50% unchanged but signalled one more increase and brought the fund rate to 5.6% this year.

20 Sep 2023

IPO watch

Klaviyo is set to debut at an IPO price of $30

In the wake of Arm and Instacart’s success on their IPOs, the marketing firm, Kyaviyo, priced the IPO at $30

20 Sep 2023

Support x

Welcome to CMC Markets Support!

To begin, please select the product your query is related to.

Share investingWhat's this?
Buying and selling shares on the stock exchange
CFDsWhat's this?
Leveraged trading on the open and close price of a trade