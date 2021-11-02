X

Select the account you'd like to open

  • News & Analysis
  • RBA holds official cash rate at record low 0.1 per cent, changes hike guidance, scraps bond yield target
News

RBA holds rates, changes hike guidance

house key on a key ring in front of a tiny model house

Written by

CMC Markets

02 Nov 2021, 15:00

At its meeting today, the Reserve Bank of Australia Board decided to:

- maintain the cash rate target at 10 basis points and the interest rate on Exchange Settlement balances at zero per cent

- continue to purchase government securities at the rate of $4 billion a week until at least mid February 2022

- discontinue the target of 10 basis points for the April 2024 Australian Government bond.

In the statement released after the meeting the RBA Governor Philip Lowe said: "The decision to discontinue the yield target reflects the improvement in the economy and the earlier-than-expected progress towards the inflation target.

"Given that other market interest rates have moved in response to the increased likelihood of higher inflation and lower unemployment, the effectiveness of the yield target in holding down the general structure of interest rates in Australia has diminished."

The RBA moved its calendar-based forward guidance on when the cash rate might increase.

Governor Lowe said: "The Board will not increase the cash rate until actual inflation is sustainably within the 2 to 3 per cent target range. This will require the labour market to be tight enough to generate wages growth that is materially higher than it is currently. This is likely to take some time.

"The Board is prepared to be patient, with the central forecast being for underlying inflation to be no higher than 2½ per cent at the end of 2023 and for only a gradual increase in wages growth."

The Bank had previously indicated that its inflation pre-condition for rate hikes was unlikely to be met before 2024.


Latest from CMC

News

FTSE100 continues its advance, Darktrace plunges again

It’s been a positive start to the week and the month for markets in Europe, with the momentum from Friday’s record finish in the US, and a decent Asia session, carrying over into the new week.

02 Nov 2021
News

Europe set for higher open, in key week for Fed, and Bank of England
FX Analysis

Chart of the week – Bearish reaction in GBP/USD below 200-day MA ahead of Fed & BoE
News

NatWest weighs on the FTSE 100, as October ends with a whimper
Sign up for market update emails

Related articles

News

FTSE100 continues its advance, Darktrace plunges again

It’s been a positive start to the week and the month for markets in Europe, with the momentum from Friday’s record finish in the US, and a decent Asia session, carrying over into the new week.

02 Nov 2021
News

Europe set for higher open, in key week for Fed, and Bank of England

Despite both Amazon and Apple missing expectations on their latest quarterly numbers, US markets still managed to close out the month of October with their best monthly gain this year,

01 Nov 2021
News

NatWest weighs on the FTSE 100, as October ends with a whimper

European markets have finished what has been a positive month on the back foot today, with the FTSE 100 slipping back towards the 7,200 level after hitting 20-month highs earlier this week.

30 Oct 2021