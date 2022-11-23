G'day folks and welcome to another trading day with your friendly, neighbourhood CMC Market Analyst!



For real-time up-to-date data/news/research/ideas/strategies, check out our insights panel on the CMC Markets Invest platform and follow us on Twitter:



Azeem Sheriff - @Azeem__Sheriff

Tina Teng - @Tinateng_CMC

CMC Markets ANZ - @CMCMarketsAUSNZ

CMC Markets Singapore - @CMCMarketsSG

CMC Markets Canada - @CMCMarkets_CA

Trading Idea of the Day



ASX:EDV- Endeavour Group Ltd - BULLISH BIAS (long term) - BULLISH BIAS (short term)

Key levels on the chart - consider taking trades from key support/resistance zones.

Price is significantly undervalued and at a key support, a level not seen since the beginning of COVID.

Retail sales growth is driven by inflation while volume begins to ease.

Liquor sales remain surprisingly resilient as the segment cycles elevated sales from last year.

Macquarie prefers Consumer Staples including Coles Group (COL) and Endeavour Group (EDV) over Discretionary names.

Prices in Consumer Staples have been relatively stable, compared to Discretionary names which have fluctuated.

As we head into a potential global recession next year, we could see a significant reduction in demand for goods, leading to a significant reduction in forward guidance.

ASX & Economic Key Events



ASX Key Events Calendar (TODAY)



Economic Key Events (TODAY)



Economic Key Events (YESTERDAY)



OPTO For Investors Research



Article of the Day: Australia’s decarbonisation powers AGL, Fortescue and Origin shares



Podcast of the Day: BlackRock’s Carolyn Weinberg on the democratising power of ETFs



APAC Daily Report



Click here to access our daily APAC report, prepared by my fellow market analyst @TinaTeng_CMC



Market Snapshot & Highlights as of 8:00am AEDT



EXPECTATIONS: Energy LOWER (lower oil prices) & Materials SLIGHTLY HIGHER on mixed commodity prices.



Global Markets Headlines



(All news & data sourced from AFR / The Australian / Bloomberg / Reuters / CNBC / Wall Street Journal / Morningstar / OPTO / Trading Economics)



