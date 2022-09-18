G'day folks and welcome to another trading day with your friendly, neighbourhood CMC Market Analyst!
(NYSE:COP - ConocoPhillips)
- BULLISH BIAS
- Key levels on the chart - consider taking trades from key support/resistance levels
- ConocoPhillips acquired an additional 10% interest in Australian Pacific LNG from Origin Energy (ASX:ORG) for US$1.65B. This brings ConocoPhillips’ interest to 47.5%, from which they’re expecting to receive US$1.8B in dividend distributions for 2022.
- Given the macroeconomic backdrop on LNG with the Russia/Ukraine war and surging natural gas prices, this is definitely a stock to watch over!
(Click image to enlarge)
APAC Daily Report
Market Snapshot & Highlights as of 7am AEST
EXPECTATIONS: Energy HIGHER (higher crude) & Materials MIXED.
(Click image to enlarge)
(Click image to enlarge)
Global Markets Headlines
-
Volkswagen targets $70.1 billion to $75.1 billion valuation in planned Porsche IPO (CNBC)
- Strong earthquake hits southeastern Taiwan, building collapses (CNBC)
- Meta shares plunged 14% this week, falling close to their pandemic low (CNBC)
- Cramer’s week ahead: FedEx’s warning shows the Fed is making progress fighting inflation (CNBC)
-
-
- Why Adobe Wants Figma and Why Some Investors Are Worried (WSJ)
- Electric Bills Soar Across the Country as Winter Looms (WSJ)
- Rivian leads meme stocks GameStop and Blackberry lower (OPTO)
