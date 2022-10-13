X

Need 4 Speed - ASX Report - 14/10/22

Written by

Azeem Sheriff

Senior Market Analyst

14 Oct 2022, 08:00

G'day folks and welcome to another trading day with your friendly, neighbourhood CMC Market Analyst! 

ASX:WBC - Westpac Banking Corp - BULLISH BIAS

  • Key levels on the chart - consider taking trades from key support/resistance zones.

  • Banks began rallying on Thursday, back of positive earnings results from Bank of Queensland.

  • Higher net interest margins is the key theme with BOQ and it appears to have increased over last quarter adding to its increased revenue and earnings which drove the stock price up by 10% upon release.

  • We can anticipate the other major banks to follow a similar theme with their NIM, adding to positive earnings results later in October and early November. With Westpac's earnings released on 8th November, will be an interesting one to watch!

Article of the Day: Where are Porsche shares headed amid growing EV ambitions?
Podcast of the Day: Discipline Funds CIO Cullen Roche on finding opportunities in a bear market

Click here to access our daily APAC report, prepared by my fellow market analyst @TinaTeng_CMC

Market Snapshot & Highlights as of 8am AEST

EXPECTATIONS: Energy LOWER (lower oil) & Materials LOWER on overall lower base metal prices.

Wall Street rallies despite hot CPI data, Asian markets set to take a ride

Wall Street reversed early losses and sharply rebounded on the hotter-than-expected CPI data

13 Oct 2022
Sterling and gilts rebound on U-turn hopes, as US CPI comes in hot
EasyJet share price slips as it cuts the dividend
US CPI could give US markets another nudge lower
