Trading Idea of the Day

ASX:PLS - Pilbara Minerals Ltd - BEARISH BIAS

Key levels on the chart - consider taking trades from key support/resistance zones.

PLS is currently in overbought conditions, so we could expect a sell-off from current levels to 4.5 or 3.5, then a potential buy opportunity for long-term investors.

Bearish divergence on the RSI vs price action – indicating we’re in for a bearish move potentially in the short term.

PLS rallying primarily on record-level lithium prices driving the stock price higher.

With uncertainty around China, we could see lithium demand weaken, dropping the price lower to those key levels, back towards the moving average indicators.

ASX & Economic Key Events

APAC Daily Report

Global Markets Headlines

