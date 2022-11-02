G'day folks and welcome to another trading day with your friendly, neighbourhood CMC Market Analyst!



For real-time up-to-date data/news/research/ideas/strategies, check out our insights panel on the CMC Markets Invest platform and follow us on Twitter:



Azeem Sheriff - @Azeem__Sheriff

Tina Teng - @Tinateng_CMC

CMC Markets ANZ - @CMCMarketsAUSNZ

CMC Markets Singapore - @CMCMarketsSG

CMC Markets Canada - @CMCMarkets_CA

Trading Idea of the Day



ASX:WOW - Woolworths Group Ltd - BULLISH BIAS

Key levels on the chart - consider taking trades from key support/resistance zones.

Company is a food/groceries company and the overall business is super strong and generally tends to weather a recessionary environment quite well due to its pricing power, ability to pass on costs to customers.

Blue chip company with large market capitalisation.

The stock offers a great technical setup on a weekly chart, playing the range and nearing the bottom of that range, great risk to reward for any bullish traders/investors, with potential capital growth.

Company also pays a relatively stable/decent dividend of around 2.5%

ASX & Economic Key Events



ASX Key Events Calendar (TODAY)



Economic Key Events (TODAY)



Economic Key Events (YESTERDAY)



OPTO For Investors Research



Article of the Day: Cathie Wood buys 185,000 Robinhood shares



Podcast of the Day: Doomberg on Nord Stream sabotage and monetary mayhem

APAC Daily Report



Click here to access our daily APAC report, prepared by my fellow market analyst @TinaTeng_CMC

Market Snapshot & Highlights as of 7:30am AEDT



EXPECTATIONS: Energy HIGHER (higher oil prices) & Materials LOWER on overall higher base metal prices.



Global Markets Headlines



(All news & data sourced from AFR / The Australian / Bloomberg / Reuters / CNBC / Wall Street Journal / Morningstar / OPTO / Trading Economics)



