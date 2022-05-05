Chart of the day – a potential further rebounding of Bitcoin

Cryptocurrencies took a ride on the global risk assets’ relief rally overnight., together with a slew of positive news. ApeCoin surged 10% after Tesla’s CEO, Elon Musk changed his Twitter profile photo to an image featuring a collection of a Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT. Moreover, the French stock market’s regulator, AMF, approved Binance as a registered operator to provide its crypto exchange services in France, which is the first EU country to allow this form of digital asset trading. Bitcoin jumped more than 4%, and Ethereum rose 5% during the same timeframe.

From a technical perspective, Bitcoin is on the course for a potential near-term bottom reversal, heading toward the January high.

Bitcoin – Daily (A potential further rebounding at the ascending trendline)

Bitcoin rebounded at the bottom band of the ascending channel, the upside momentum is most likely to continue with a bullish breakout on the 20-day moving average, pricing at 39,800, and heading to the next potential long target at the 50-day moving average at 41,560.

Key technical elements:

A bullish crossover from the oversold territory in Stochastic, suggests the downtrend may have bottomed out.

A potential golden cross forms ahead in MACD, suggesting the bullish momentum is mounting.

Key price levels:

Supports: 37,500 (the near-term support at yesterday’s low), 32,945 (pivot support to divide uptrend and downtrend)

Resistances: 41,560 (the key intraday resistance, also the Fibonacci retracement of 23.60% connecting from the high on the 10 November 2021 to the low on the 24 January 2022), 46, 645 (Fib. 38.20%), 50, 886 (Fib. 50.00%, also the upper band of the ascending channel)



