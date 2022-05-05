X

Select the account you'd like to open

Analysis

Chart of the day – a potential further rebounding of Bitcoin

bitcoin rebounds

Written by

Tina Teng

MARKET ANALYST

05 May 2022, 05:20

Cryptocurrencies took a ride on the global risk assets’ relief rally overnight., together with a slew of positive news. ApeCoin surged 10% after Tesla’s CEO, Elon Musk changed his Twitter profile photo to an image featuring a collection of a Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT. Moreover, the French stock market’s regulator, AMF, approved Binance as a registered operator to provide its crypto exchange services in France, which is the first EU country to allow this form of digital asset trading. Bitcoin jumped more than 4%, and Ethereum rose 5% during the same timeframe.  

From a technical perspective, Bitcoin is on the course for a potential near-term bottom reversal, heading toward the January high.

Bitcoin – Daily (A potential further rebounding at the ascending trendline)

(Click to see the enlarged chart)

Bitcoin rebounded at the bottom band of the ascending channel, the upside momentum is most likely to continue with a bullish breakout on the 20-day moving average, pricing at 39,800, and heading to the next potential long target at the 50-day moving average at 41,560.

Key technical elements:

  • A bullish crossover from the oversold territory in Stochastic, suggests the downtrend may have bottomed out.
  • A potential golden cross forms ahead in MACD, suggesting the bullish momentum is mounting.  

Key price levels:

Supports: 37,500 (the near-term support at yesterday’s low), 32,945 (pivot support to divide uptrend and downtrend)

Resistances: 41,560 (the key intraday resistance, also the Fibonacci retracement of 23.60% connecting from the high on the 10 November 2021 to the low on the 24 January 2022), 46, 645 (Fib. 38.20%), 50, 886 (Fib. 50.00%, also the upper band of the ascending channel)


Latest from CMC

FX Analysis

Short-term FX Technical Strategy – FOMC edition (4 May 2022)

Short-term FX Technical Strategy – FOMC edition (4 May 2022)

04 May 2022
News

Fed hikes by 50bps, Bank of England up next
News

Risk assets jump on Fed’s 50bps rate hike. USD falls. ASX set to open higher
News

Europe slips back as attention turns to the FOMC
Sign up for market update emails

Related articles

FX Analysis

Short-term FX Technical Strategy – FOMC edition (4 May 2022)

Short-term FX Technical Strategy – FOMC edition (4 May 2022)

04 May 2022
Analysis

Charts of the day: potential SPX rebound, Amazon tests multi-year support, bearish divergence in USD/JPY

A morning start lodges a potential rebounding of the SPX, Amazon tests a multi-year trendline support and a bearish divergence plays out in USD/JPY.

03 May 2022
Analysis

Chart of the week – Potential bullish reversal for Gold

Chart of the week – Potential bullish reversal for Gold

01 May 2022
FX Analysis

Short-term FX Technical Strategy (29 Apr 2022)

Short-term FX Technical Strategy (29 Apr 2022)

29 Apr 2022