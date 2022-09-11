X

Technical analysis

Chart Analysis - Week Ahead

technical analysis

Written by

Azeem Sheriff

Senior Market Analyst

11 Sep 2022, 19:30

Check out the trading idea of the week below!
 




Trading Idea of the Week

(SEK - Seek Ltd)

  • Potential BUY
  • Key levels on the chart - consider taking trades from key support/resistance levels
  • Delivered better than expected revenue and earnings growth in FY 22, despite its retreat in share price
  • Expecting to see a benefit in an exceptionally tight employment market.
  • As flow-on effects from rate rises start to kick in (3-month delay usually), we will see the unemployment rate start to uptick, loosening the labour market.
  • If and when the unemployment rate reaches 4%, we can expect job ads and Seek to perform strongly as Aussies seek to fill that employment gap
  • Price Target (1yr) - $29 - 11 buys, 2 holds, 3 sells (potential 50% growth)


APAC Week Ahead: US inflation may set to cool further

US CPI, PPI & retail sales, China retail sales& industrial output, Australian employment, NZ GDP

11 Sep 2022
Weekly outlook

The Week Ahead: UK, US inflation; Ocado results
Market update

Germany’s Dax enters leading quadrant | Relative Rotation Graphs
News

Asian markets set for a mixed open despite Wall Street’s second positive day
