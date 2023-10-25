Wall Street slumped, with Nasdaq down more than 2% as risk-off again dominated the broad market’s movements, pressuring equities, particularly in growth stocks. The US bond yields spiked, lifting the US dollar, and sending commodity currencies down in particular. Gold, crude oil, and Bitcoin continued to rise as being seen as haven assets that hold value in uncertain times amid the Hamas-Israel war.

On the earnings front, Alphabet plummeted nearly 10%, the worst single-day performance since March 2020. Its Google Cloud revenue missed expectations. Microsoft was the only mega-cap company that finished higher due to an earning beat. Meta Platforms’ shares rose 2% in the after-hours trading after reporting the third-quarter earnings, topping both top and bottom lines, with revenue up 23%. Amazon is set to report earnings after the US markets close tomorrow.

Asian markets are set to open mixed. ASX 200 futures were down 0.37%, Hang Seng Index futures were up 0.34%, and Nikkei 200 futures fell 1.02%.

Price movers:

9 out of 11 sectors in the S&P 500 finished lower, with Communication Services, leading losses, down 5.89%. Defensive sectors, including Consumer Staples and Utilities, outperformed, up 0.33% and 0.48%, respectively.

with Communication Services, leading losses, down 5.89%. Defensive sectors, including Consumer Staples and Utilities, outperformed, up 0.33% and 0.48%, respectively. Meta Platforms’ shares rose nearly 3% following stronger-than-expected earnings results. The social media giant’s overall revenue jumped 23% year on year and expected the revenue for the fourth quarter to be between US$36.5 billion and US$40 billion.

The social media giant’s overall revenue jumped 23% year on year and expected the revenue for the fourth quarter to be between US$36.5 billion and US$40 billion. Gold futures were up US$5 dollar per ounce amid risk-off sentiment. A breakout of this level may take the precious metal to hit an all-time high of 2,080 again.

A breakout of this level may take the precious metal to hit an all-time high of 2,080 again. WTI futures rebounded to test the 50-day moving average of about 85 on war-intensified geopolitical tensions. The US crude inventory increased by 1.4 million barrels by the week ending 20 October 2023, higher than an forecast of 0.5 million draw.

The US crude inventory increased by 1.4 million barrels by the week ending 20 October 2023, higher than an forecast of 0.5 million draw. Bitcoin topped 35,000 briefly before pulling back to about 34,600. However, the digital currency may have been overbought from a technical perspective. The potential near-term support can be found around 31,600.

Today’s agenda:

ECB Rate Decision

US Q3 GDP



投资衍生品具有很大风险，并不适用于所有投资者。损失可能超出您的初始投入资金。您并不拥有标的资产及其相关权益。我们建议您征询独立顾问的意见，确保您在交易前完全了解可能涉及的风险。本评论仅提供一般性信息，并没有考虑到您特定的目标，需求及财务状况。因此，在您决定交易或继续持有任何衍生品产品时，您应当结合您的个人目标，需求和财务状况进行考量。对于澳大利亚和新西兰,相关的产品披露声明能够在我们的网站 cmcmarkets.com/zh-au/legal 获取。CMC Markets Asia Pacific Pty Ltd (ACN 100 058 213), AFSL No. 238054, the CFD issuer.