X

Trade the way that suits you

Wall Street runs off all-time highs as the rally reverses course

Wall Street at Christmas

Written by

Tina Teng

MARKET ANALYST

Best in-house analyst award (dark version)

20 Dec 2023, 16:35

Macro Scenes:  

  • Wall Street fell: Three US benchmark averages sharply retreated in the late session after hitting their respective intraday highs, snapping a more-than-one-week winning streak. This could be due to an overbought market as rate cuts optimism ran out of steam. Soft-landing and higher for long rates can still be on the table amid the recent Red Sea turmoil.  
  • Bond yields slid on risk-off: Global government bond yields accelerated falling due to risk-off sentiment. The US dollar and the Japanese Yen strengthened as a haven currency. The CBOE VIX jumped 9% to 13.7.
  • Rate cut bets strengthened in Europe: The UK’s November headline CPI printed at 3.9%, much lower than an estimated 4.6%. This followed a light inflation data for the Eurozone. Rate-cut bets for the BOE grew significantly, sending the 10-year UK gilt yield down 12 bps, weakening the British Pound.
  • Gold and crude oil lower: Commodities fell in general due to a strengthened USD. Oil prices were under pressure after the US reported an increase of 2.9 million barrels in the stockpile last week. However, the Red Sea supply chain disruption may continue to offer a bullish factor.
  • Bitcoin briefly topped 44,000: The largest cryptocurrency briefly topped 44,000 before pulling back to about 43,500.
  • Asian markets to open lower:ASX 200 futures fell 0.69%, the Hang Seng Index futures were down 0.77%, and Nikkei 225 futures slid 1.62%.

Chart of the Day:

Bitcoin, daily – Despite another spike, a potential bearish divergence remains in place as the RSI and price move in opposite directions. The immediate resistance can still be around 44,400, which is the highest level in December. While a near-term pullback is expected, a bullish breakout of this level could take Bitcoin to reach a higher potential resistance of about 48,000.  

Source: CMC Markets as of 21 December 2023

Company News:    

  • Alphabet (NDX: GOOG) rose to a 52-week high on the news that the tech giant plans to reorganize a 30,000-person sales unit as it shifts focus to machine-learning technology. This may imply more layoffs following an announcement of cutting 12,000 jobs in January.
  • The Chinese internet technology company ByteDance’s sales surged to US$110 billion, potentially surpassing Tencent to be the third-largest Chinese tech company in revenue. The social platform provider has projected a 30% growth rate in 2023, exceeding the pace of Meta Platforms and Tencent.

Today’s Agenda:

  • New Zealand Credit Card Spending for November
  • Canada’s Retail Sales for October
  • US Final Q3 GDP, Unemployment Claims & Philly Fed Manufacturing Index


Disclaimer: CMC Markets is an order execution-only service. The material (whether or not it states any opinions) is for general information purposes only, and does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment or other advice on which reliance should be placed. No opinion given in the material constitutes a recommendation by CMC Markets or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although we are not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, we do not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination.

Latest from CMC

Market update

变幻莫测的2024年将围绕哪一主题展开？

伴随着通胀、利率居高不下，地缘政治动荡持续存在，2024年将是机遇与风险并存的一年。虽然出现全球经济衰退的概率不高，但全球经济很有可能会有所放缓。至少在未来的几个月内，各国央行在言辞与决策上仍需十分谨慎。

13 Dec 2023

Market update

S&P 500 nears a record high as risk-on continues to fuel the rally

Market update

Wall Street higher as Red Sea incident lifts energy prices, BOJ in focus

Market update

2024大宗商品市场展望

Related articles

Market update

变幻莫测的2024年将围绕哪一主题展开？

伴随着通胀、利率居高不下，地缘政治动荡持续存在，2024年将是机遇与风险并存的一年。虽然出现全球经济衰退的概率不高，但全球经济很有可能会有所放缓。至少在未来的几个月内，各国央行在言辞与决策上仍需十分谨慎。

13 Dec 2023

Market update

S&P 500 nears a record high as risk-on continues to fuel the rally

Wall Street continued to climb, with Nasdaq extending a ten-day winning streak and the S&P 500 less than 1% from its all-time high.

19 Dec 2023

Market update

Wall Street higher as Red Sea incident lifts energy prices, BOJ in focus

The US stock markets finished higher to kick off the week as the Fed-induced rally continued

18 Dec 2023

Market update

2024大宗商品市场展望

由于今年下半年铁矿石价格飙升，交易者可能会因此认为2024年于大宗商品而言会是重要的一年。中国政府为支持基建项目出台了刺激措施，可能会为明年大宗商品的繁荣创造良好前景。其实，由于美联储的加息周期可能已经结束，金融市场看跌美元的情绪高涨，2024年美元潜在的下行趋势可能是大宗商品市场广泛回弹背后的宏观驱动因素。

18 Dec 2023