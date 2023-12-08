X

US non-farm payrolls webinar: 8 December 2023

Written by

Michael Hewson

CHIEF MARKET ANALYST

08 Dec 2023, 10:30

Stream the recording of our live non-farm payrolls webinar that took place on Friday 8 December 2023.

Every month, our chief market analyst, Michael Hewson, provides expert commentary and analysis as the latest US jobs figures are released. If you'd like to join our next non-farm payrolls webinar, you can register in advance (and for free) here

Key takeaways from the latest announcement

- The US economy added 199,000 jobs in November, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, surpassing expectations for 185,000 new positions.

- Jobs growth in November marked a roughly 33% increase on the 150,000 jobs added by US employers in October. 

- The unemployment rate fell to 3.7% in November, down from 3.9% in October.

Michael Hewson's live reaction to the data covers key levels on stock indices such as the S&P 500, the Dow Jones and the Nasdaq 100, as well as forex pairs including EUR/USD, GBP/USD, and USD/JPY.


