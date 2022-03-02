X

Select the account you'd like to open

News

WTI crude oil breaks above $US110/bbl

aluminium rolls in factory

Written by

Elise Shaw

Senior Content Strategist

02 Mar 2022, 02:50

The S&P/ASX 200 closed 0.3% higher at 7116.70, as US futures gain. The Australian dollar is slightly weaker at US72.63c vs US72.71c earlier in the day against the US dollar. Spot WTI crude oil broke through $US110, trading around $US109.93 a barrel by the close of the ASX session. Brent sits at $US112.35 a barrel. Investors await fresh announcements from the OPEC+ meeting later today. Crude oil reached an all time high of $US147.27 in July of 2008, according to Trading Economics historical data. Gold is trading at $US1934.52 and Bitcoin is holding above $US44,000, currently around $US44,217.

Australia's fourth quarter GDP rose 3.4% Q/Q and 4.2% Y/Y, one basis point either side of Bloomberg's consensus estimates of 3.5% and 4.1%. The Australian Bureau of Statistics found Australian households are now spending more than before the pandemic hit, with a 6.3% Q/Q jump in household spending recorded.

Commodity prices soared the most since 2009 as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine threatens key supplies of energy, crops and metals that were already tight as major economies emerged from the pandemic. The Bloomberg Commodity Spot Index, which tracks 23 futures contracts, climbed 4.1% on Tuesday. The gauge has more than doubled from a four-year low reached in March 2020, during the early days of the health crisis.

The International Energy Agency agreed to deploy 60 million barrels from stockpiles around the world, which amounts to less than six days of Russian output. Financial sanctions against Russia continue to mount, raising the spectre of a major global supply disruption.


Latest from CMC

FX Analysis

Euro dollar faces ongoing pressure amid escalating geopolitical tension

Russia is not the only country that is suffering from the sanctions, the EU stocks and the Eurodollar all had a month-long drop amid the escalating geopolitical unrest

02 Mar 2022
News

Stocks fall as geopolitical tension escalates, oil tops $US100, gold surges, bond yields dips
Earnings

Is Aviva stock a port in the current storm?
News

RBA holds cash rate as Ukraine creates new uncertainty
Sign up for market update emails

Related articles

News

Stocks fall as geopolitical tension escalates, oil tops $US100, gold surges, bond yields dips

Asia markets are set to open lower following a sharp selloff in both EU and the US markets overnight amid the intensifying military conflict between Russia and Ukraine

01 Mar 2022
Earnings

Is Aviva stock a port in the current storm?

While the Aviva share price is down slightly this year, attention is on shareholder payouts ahead of the company’s full-year results.

01 Mar 2022
News

RBA holds cash rate as Ukraine creates new uncertainty

ASX 200, Australian dollar steady as patient Reserve Bank holds cash rate at record low 0.1%.

01 Mar 2022
News

Volatility continues with more sanctions on Russia, bonds rise, bitcoin surges

Asia markets are set to open higher following a volatile session on US markets overnight.

28 Feb 2022