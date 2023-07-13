Earnings season is a crucial period for those with a vested interest in the stock market. Investors use earnings reports to gauge the fundamentals and performance of the companies they are invested in.

Conversely, investors make educated guesses on whether companies can beat established revenue and guidance expectations. Although some risk averse investors and traders stay away from this period because of the massive volatility that arises from surprise announcements, it presents a possible window of opportunity.

In this article, we will explore the concept of earnings season, its significance, and how it might impact the financial markets.

What Is Earnings Season?

Earnings season, also known as “reporting season”, is a period of time when publicly traded companies release their financial reports. These reports include income statements, balance sheets and cash flow statements and ultimately provide key information on the company’s performance in terms of revenue, expenses and future growth guidance.

When Is Earnings Season?

The period when publicly traded companies release their earnings reports is called “earnings season”. This typically takes place between the middle to end of January, April, July, and October in the United States.

Unofficially, the US earnings season is kicked off by the big banks and Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) as they're the first few companies to release their quarterly earnings reports. This is then followed by big name tech companies like Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) and Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL). During this period, investors will closely monitor these reports to gain insights into a company’s performance and assess future stock prices.

While US and Chinese companies tend to report their financials on a quarterly basis, companies listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) are only required to publicly announce their financial results twice a year. This results in a reporting season that kicks into gear in the month of August, where major companies like Rio Tinto (ASX: RIO), Telstra Group (ASX: TLS) and Commonwealth Bank of Australia (ASX: CBA) reveal their performance and whether they're able to live up to analyst expectations.

What Is the Importance of Earnings Season?

Earnings season plays a vital role in shaping investor sentiment and driving stock market movements. When companies announce their financial results, it provides insights into their performance, growth prospects and overall financial health.

This information is essential for investors to make informed decisions about buying, selling or holding stocks. Positive earnings surprises can lead to stock price increases, while negative surprises or failure to meet expectations can result in significant declines.

If said companies are huge, mega-cap corporations, then their financial results essentially act as a bellwether for the industry. This is the case for blue chip stocks like Rio Tinto, Netflix and Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) as they act as benchmarks for the Australian mining, streaming and e-commerce sectors respectively.

Key Players in Earnings Season

During earnings season, a wide range of companies from various industries report their financial results. These can include large multinational corporations, technology giants, consumer goods companies and financial institutions.

Some prominent examples include Apple, Amazon, Microsoft and JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM). The performance of these key players often sets the tone for the overall market direction and guides the sentiment for smaller market capitalisation stocks in similar sectors.

For example, if Amazon were to report stellar e-commerce sales for their quarterly earnings, stocks in the e-commerce sector like Mercado Libre (NASDAQ: MELI) and Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) would enjoy a complementary boost because of the positive industry news.

How Earnings Season Works

Earnings season follows a specific reporting schedule set by stock exchanges. Typically, it occurs at the beginning of each calendar quarter when companies release their earnings reports for the previous quarter. The actual release dates may vary from company to company.

Investors and traders who want to participate during the US earnings season should closely monitor these dates as you could use this period to plan your investment strategies and evaluate market conditions.

Before the official earnings release, analysts and investors form expectations about a company's performance based on factors such as industry trends, economic conditions, and company-specific news. When the earnings report is published, it is compared to these expectations to determine whether the company has exceeded, met, or fallen short of the projected figures.

While these expectations and trend reports are written by industry professionals, they too are influenced by existing macroeconomic trends and precedents. As such, these projected expectations are just that – expectations. Investors and traders are encouraged to perform their own due diligence when deciding whether to buy, sell or hold in accordance with personal risk tolerance levels.

Factors Influencing Earnings Season

Several factors can influence the outcomes of earnings season. Macroeconomic conditions, such as GDP growth, inflation rates and interest rates can impact companies' revenues and profitability.

This is especially the case with younger pre-revenue companies that can have their balance sheets heavily in debt because of the high interest rates associated with borrowing money for funding and operational purposes.

On top of this, industry trends, competitive dynamics and regulatory changes are also significant factors. One example of this would be the ongoing trend of artificial intelligence and how its incorporation into any business could cause a surge in buying activity due to the excitement behind productivity increases for the company.

Understanding these influences is crucial for investors and analysts to interpret earnings reports accurately. For a more in-depth look, check out our guide on how to trade the US earnings season.

How To Best Prepare for Earnings Season

Navigating earnings season requires careful analysis and strategy. Prior to the commencement of earnings season, investors and traders should do their due diligence to evaluate companies' financial reports and assess the overall health of the company they're intending to invest in.

Some examples of fundamental analysis include taking a look at revenue and profit trends, assessing key performance indicators and comparing financial ratios to industry benchmarks.

Additionally, investors may dig deeper and consider qualitative factors such as management guidance and future outlooks that are typically mentioned in past earnings reports.

Earnings Season & Retail Behaviour

Earnings season could trigger significant market reactions for both institutional and retail investors and traders.

Positive earnings surprises could lead to increased buying interest and a rise in stock prices. Conversely, negative surprises could result in sell-offs and price declines.

These reactions reflect the market's assessment of a company's performance relative to expectations. Understanding investor behaviour during earnings season could help traders capitalise on potential opportunities.

Tips for Traders During Earnings Season

For investors and traders, earnings season presents both risks and opportunities. Volatility tends to increase as companies' earnings reports are released, creating the potential for significant price swings.

To navigate this period successfully, investors should employ risk management strategies and closely monitor market trends. Additionally, investors should consider diversifying their portfolios to avoid relying solely on individual earnings reports impacting their portfolios.

The Bottom Line

Earnings season provides valuable information about companies' financial performance and could play crucial roles in shaping investment decisions. By understanding the dynamics of earnings season and employing appropriate strategies, investors and traders can look to navigate this period and potentially capitalise on market opportunities.

Keen on becoming involved with the financial markets? Get started with your investing and trading journey with us today.



