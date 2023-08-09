APAC Morning Wrap: Wall Street extends losses on tech wreck ahead of key CPI data

US stocks extended losses following a broad selloff on technology stocks ahead of the key CPI data later today, which can be a pivotal event for global markets. The recent surge in energy and grain prices weighed on sentiment due to inflation concerns. The US 2-year bond yield rose for the first time in the last 4 trading days, suggesting markets were pricing higher-for-longer rates. US headline inflation is 3% year on year in June, and consensus calls for 3.2% for July.

On the earnings front, Disney’s shares jumped 4% after falling 2% in after-hours trading amid the earnings report. The entertainment giant extended Disney+’s user loss, but its shares rebounded after the company announced a price hike in the streaming business.

However, a slowdown in consumer spending and high-interest rates remain issues for the global economy. China’s July CPI declined 0.3% year on year in July as the county slid into deflation due to sharply weakened domestic demands with faltering recovery from the multi-year restricted Covid curbs. Futures point to a mixed open across the APAC region, with Nikkei 225 futures down 0.16%, the ASX 200 futures up 0.06%, and the Hang Seng Index futures down 0.35%.

Price movers:

7 out of 11 sectors finished lower in the S&P 500 , with Technology, Communication Services, and Consumer Discretionary, leading losses, down 1.51%, 1.24%, and 1.2%, respectively. Energy was the best performer, up 1.22%, due to surging oil prices. The defensive sectors, such as Consumer Staples and Utilities, also ended in the green as investors sought safety.

ASX and NZX announcements/news:

Arena REIT (ASX: ARF)’s FY23 net operating profit rose 6% to A$60M, up 6% from a year ago. Earnings per share is A$0.171, up 5% annually. The average like-for-like rent increase was +6.8%, up 270 basis points from FY22.

Today’s agenda:

Chinese new yuan loans for July

US CPI & unemployment claims

