Market outlook

US non-farm payrolls webinar recording: 8 July 2022

Written by

Michael Hewson

CHIEF MARKET ANALYST

09 Jul 2022, 01:45

Michael covers the latest US jobs report for June, discussing what it means for the US dollar, as well as the prospect of more US rate hikes.


Weekly outlook

The Week Ahead: UK, China GDP; US inflation; JPMorgan results

Read our preview of key economic and corporate events in the week commencing 11 July 2022, and view our company earnings schedule.

08 Jul 2022
FX analysis

Short-term FX Technical Strategy (8 Jul 2022)

Technical analysis on EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD & USD/JPY

08 Jul 2022
Analysis

A major bearish breakout in gold

Now that gold had a major downside breakout, a further selloff is expected

07 Jul 2022
Company earnings

Can Persimmon’s shares climb back up the ladder?

Persimmon’s shares have fallen by a third this year. Will the company’s half-year update help rebuild investor confidence?

05 Jul 2022