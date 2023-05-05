X

US non-farm payrolls webinar recording: 5 May 2023

Written by

Michael Hewson

CHIEF MARKET ANALYST

06 May 2023, 00:40

Stream the recording of our live non-farm payrolls webinar, which took place on Friday 5 May 2023.

Our chief market analyst, Michael Hewson, provides expert commentary and analysis as the latest US jobs figures are released.

The payrolls report for April saw 253,000 jobs added, with the March numbers revised lower to 165,000, while the unemployment rate dropped to 3.4%.

The reaction to the data covers key levels on indices such as the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average, as well as forex pairs including EUR/USD, GBP/USD, and USD/JPY.

