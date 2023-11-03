X

US non-farm payrolls webinar recording: 3 November 2023

Written by

Michael Hewson

CHIEF MARKET ANALYST

04 Nov 2023, 02:00

Stream the recording of our live non-farm payrolls webinar that took place on Friday 3 November 2023.

Every month, our chief market analyst, Michael Hewson, provides expert commentary and analysis as the latest US jobs figures are released. If you'd like to join our next non-farm payrolls webinar, you can register in advance (and for free) here

Key takeaways from the latest announcement

- The US economy added 150,000 new jobs in October, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, as jobs growth fell short of expectations for 180,000 to 185,000 new positions.

- Jobs growth in September was revised downwards to 297,000 roles, versus an original estimate of 336,000.

- The unemployment rate rose to 3.9% in October, up from 3.8% in September.

Michael Hewson's live reaction to the data covers key levels on stock indices such as the S&P 500, the Dow Jones and the Nasdaq, as well as forex pairs including EUR/USD, GBP/USD, and USD/JPY.


News

