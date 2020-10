Watch the recording of our latest US non-farm payrolls webinar, and view our UK market analyst's preview and reaction to the data as it was released.

Michael covers the latest US employment report numbers for September, against the backdrop of a market reeling from the news that President Trump tested positive for Covid-19. He looks at some of the key levels on all the major markets, from gold to the S&P 500, DAX, FTSE 100 as well as EUR/USD and GBP/USD.