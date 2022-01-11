Tech rallied for the second day as dip-buying continues

All of the three US major indices finished higher as investors continue to buy the dips in tech shares. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.48%, the S&P 500 gained 0.92%, and Nasdaq added 1.41%. Markets were not surprised by Fed Chair Powell's congressional testimony either, where he indicated to start the tightening monetary cycle and unwind its balance sheet.



8 out of 11 sectors in the S&P 500 closed higher. The tech and energy stocks rose 1.14% and 3.29% respectively, led the gains of the broad market. All of the big tech companies were up. Amazon rose 2.28%, Both Apple and Meta gained more than 1%. Microsoft and Alphabet gained 0.20% and 0.69% respectively. The chip makers had a strong session too. Nvidia rose near 1%, and AMD was up 3.75%. Teslas finished flat at $1,058.91.



Most of the beaten-up tech shares including Twitter, Paypal, and Snap all closed in green, up between 3-4%. The airline stocks continue to rise. Dela Airline, US Global Jets ETF were both up more than 1%.



The crude oil price jumped after the EIA forecast a $4 lift per barrel in the crude oil price estimate in 2022 when the organization issued its Short-Term Energy Outlook for January. The WTI futures price surged 4.09%, to $81. 43 per barrel, the highest since November 2021, while the Brend Crude oil was up 3.49%, to $83.70.



The 10-year Treasury yield cooled down to 1.74% from 1. 76 the previous day.



The gold futures jumped $23.3, to $1,822 per ounce.



The US dollar index fell 0.39%, to 95.612.



