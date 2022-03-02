Stocks rebound on Powell’s comments, oil tops $US110, bond yields up

Asia markets are set to open higher following a relief rally in the US markets overnight as Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell toned down plans for an aggressive rate hike policy, with the impact of the Ukraine-Russia conflict.

SPI futures are pointing to a 1% rise at the open of the S&P/ASX 200, and the NZX 50 rose 0.91% in the first half an hour of trading.

US and EU stocks

The US stocks accelerated after Powell signalled the central bank will be careful in its approach to rate hikes amid uncertainty caused by the geopolitical unrest. All of the three major indices ended positively. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.79%, the S&P 500 jumped 1.86%, and Nasdaq was up 1.62%.

The broader European markets also finished higher on Wednesday. Euro Stoxx 50 rose 1.45%, DAX gained 0.69%, and CAC 40 was up 1.59%.

All of the 11 sectors in the S&P 500 were green. Energy continued to rise amid a soaring oil price, while bank stocks rebounded with the bond yields recovering losses from a 4-day decline. JPMorgan Chase and Citigroup were up 2% and 1.65% respectively. Wells Fargo rose 3.83%, and Goldman Sachs gained 2.46%

Growth stocks also had a strong session on the Fed’s comments, with the mega-cap companies all closing higher. Apple’s share price jumped 2.39% after the company announced its plan to unveil the new series of products, including a low-cost 5G iPhone and a new iPad. The event will be held on March 8. Meta Platforms was up 2.33% and Microsoft rose 1.88%.

On the data front, the ADP job data gives a positive sign for the labour markets’ improvement. The data shows that the US has added 475,000 jobs in the private sector in February, more than the forecast at 400,000, indicating strong growth for the non-farm payrolls number to be released on Friday.

The government bond yields rebounded from the early-week losses. The 10-year US Treasury yield rose to 1.88 % from 1.73% the previous day. And the 2-year Treasury yield jumped to 1.512% from 1.33% a day ago.

Germany 10-year Bond Yield was traded at 0.018%, and the France 10-year Bond Yield up to 0.47%. The UK 10-year Gilt yield rose to 1.26%.

Commodities

Gold futures retreated from a sharp gain yesterday, down $US13, to $US1,939 per ounce, and silver futures fell slightly to $US25.40 per ounce.

The crude oil prices consolidated above $US110 per barrel amid ongoing undersupply issues and concerns of the embargo on Russia’s oil export. OPEC+ decided to stick with the plan for an output increase of 400,000 barrels per day despite a soaring oil price, with many members struggling to fulfil their supply obligations. WTI futures surged 7.7%, to $US111.38. Brent crude futures rose 8.73%, to $US114.12.

Currencies

Commodity currencies continue to rise against the Eurodollar and USD amid rising commodity prices, as well as less impact of the geopolitical tensions on these countries’ economies. The Canadian dollar was up 0.83% against the greenback after the BOC raised the interest rate by 25 basis points to 0.5%. The Eurodollar stayed flat against the USD at just above 1.11, still showing downside pressure. The safe-haven currencies, including the Japanese Yen and Swiss Franc, fell as risk-on sentiment somewhat returned.

Cryptocurrencies

The crypto markets paused a 4-day rally as US officials vow to target cryptocurrencies to enforce sanctions on Russia. The leading cryptocurrencies ran off near-term highs. Bitcoin fell to just under $US44,000, and Ethereum was traded at above $US2,900 after topping the $US3,000-mark.



