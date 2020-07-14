Sentiment

Sentiment swings as techs crumble

CMC Markets

Written by

CHIEF MARKET STRATEGIST

14 Jul 2020, 10:10

US tech shares led markets lower overnight after a stronger European trading session. Software stocks slumped 4% to 6% ahead of the US company reporting season. Crude oil slipped ahead of this week’s OPEC+ meeting, and the Euro moved higher, reflecting consensus that the European Central Bank will keep rates on hold at its meeting on Thursday night.

Sentiment turned on news that the US rejected China’s new claims in the South China Sea. The Secretary of State called the expanded claims “unlawful”, and decried China’s “campaign of bullying”. This marks a substantial change from the previous policy of staying out of regional territorial disputes, and raises investor concerns about increasing US/China hostility.

US company reporting may help close the gap between a dire economic outlook and rallying stocks. The circa 30% gains for share indices on since the March lows have many market measures trading at or near all-time valuation highs, making them highly sensitive to any earnings revision. Expectations are centred around an overall 40% drop in earnings, but potential for individual divergence is high.

The OPEC+ grouping meets on Wednesday. Analysts expect the group to start unwinding production cuts in August, as scheduled. West Texas Intermediate front month futures closed below $40 a barrel for the first time in two weeks.

Futures markets indicate a lower opening in Australia and Japan, although Hang Seng futures finished the night session up 100 points. China trade data, due today at an unspecified time, could shape trading after Singapore GDP data for the second quarter this morning dropped further than expected.

Latest from CMC

News

EU leaders finally agree on a pandemic fiscal package

Stock markets have continued to defy the rising number of global coronavirus cases, as well as rising geopolitical tension, taking their cues from good news from a number of sources on the vaccine

21 Jul 2020
Updates

Lifting the risk barbell
News

Eurozone equities up on rescue package hopes, Nikola hits the skids
News

EU rescue fund remains in focus, markets calm

Related articles

Analysis

Markets quiet amid EU meeting, Netflix is far from chilled

It was been a quiet trading session as the much-awaited EU summit to discuss the rescue fund began today.

18 Jul 2020
Market Outlook

Upcoming indices dividend drop points

View the estimated indices dividend drop points* for week commencing 20 July 2020.

18 Jul 2020
Market Outlook

The week ahead: UK retail sales; Microsoft, Tesla, Vodafone results

Watch our week ahead video preview, read our pick of the top stories to look out for this week (20-24 July), and view our key company earnings schedule.

18 Jul 2020