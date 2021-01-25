Rising stocks are ready for the BBL final!

Welcome to Rising Stocks by CMC Markets.

The top 3 insights are:

Player of the tournament, Josh Philippe, is on the verge of being the top run scorer for the season with his 499, just 44 runs behind Alex Hales of the Sydney Thunder. Expect Josh to have a big final knock.

James Vince and his 98* sits third on the highest innings tally. James is also fourth for overall runs with 442.

Ben Dwarshuis has led the bowling for the Sixers and sits 4th with his equal 21 wickets

As we look towards the final, the Scorchers are going to be a tough one to beat with the likes of Jhye Richardson who is the BBL’s leading wicket taker with a mammoth 27 wickets. Jhye will need 3 wickets in the final to be just the second bowler to claim 30 wickets in a single BBL campaign.

The final is a historic one for the Sixers as they see whether they can be the second BBL team to go back to back. It’s no surprise that the only team to have done this is the one they’re taking on. The Scorchers won in 03’ and 04’. This encounter will also feature the two best fielding sides with the Perth Scorchers having managed to take 83.5% of their chances this season and the Sixers placed just beneath them with a catch success rate of 83.2%

So there we have it. The stage is set. Bring on the big game! Go Sixers!

Find out more about CMC Markets here.



