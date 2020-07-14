Updates

Potential Trading Opportunities in Ranging Markets

In today's Technical Insights, Tamar Mehr from Trade With Precision, takes a look at the AUD/USD and the Australian 200 Both markets, as many others are at the moment, are stuck in a range. Tamar discusses the potential scenarios and the levels that she is looking at for potential trading opportunities in these ranging markets.

EU leaders finally agree on a pandemic fiscal package

Stock markets have continued to defy the rising number of global coronavirus cases, as well as rising geopolitical tension, taking their cues from good news from a number of sources on the vaccine

21 Jul 2020
Lifting the risk barbell
Eurozone equities up on rescue package hopes, Nikola hits the skids
EU rescue fund remains in focus, markets calm

Lifting the risk barbell

Both safe haven and risk assets rose in overnight trading, apparently responding to different signals. Rising Covid-19 infection rates kept bonds and gold firmly bid. However reports of EU agreement on an economic response to the pandemic combined with calls from the US Treasury Secretary for further fiscal support helped boost share and industrial commodity prices.

21 Jul 2020
Eurozone equities up on rescue package hopes, Nikola hits the skids

The FTSE 100 is underperforming against its eurozone equivalents as traders await the outcome of the EU rescue fund discussions.

21 Jul 2020