Potential Trading Opportunities in Ranging Markets

In today's Technical Insights, Tamar Mehr from Trade With Precision, takes a look at the AUD/USD and the Australian 200 Both markets, as many others are at the moment, are stuck in a range. Tamar discusses the potential scenarios and the levels that she is looking at for potential trading opportunities in these ranging markets.
