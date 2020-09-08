Choose country & language

Potential Forex Trading Opportunities Around S/R Levels

Education Specialists

08 Sep 2020, 10:45

In today's Technical Insights, Tamar Mehr from Trade With Precision, takes a look at two FX markets for potential trading opportunities around S/R levels. Tamar discusses the potential scenarios, utilising both higher and lower timeframes analysis, and the areas she is watching for potential entries.


News

FTSE 100 surges on weaker sterling, oil falls

The fall in the pound is helping the FTSE 100 outperform versus its eurozone equivalents.

08 Sep 2020
News

Mixed Chinese trade data, Europe to rebound
News

Tech sell-off trumps solid jobs data
Market Outlook

The week ahead: ECB rate decision; Morrisons, Slack, Peloton results
