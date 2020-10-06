Choose country & language

Market Outlook

Poised Gold

Written by

Education Specialists

06 Oct 2020, 13:40

Gold has been on a two month pull back and is currently at a key technical level on the charts.  The low at $1,846 created a bullish weekly candle which closed out last week.  We have two touches around the $1,916 level which creates a significant level …. and if broken could mean more upside for Gold. If the US launches a new stimulus package however, gold could break lower.


