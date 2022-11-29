G'day folks and welcome to another trading day with your friendly, neighbourhood CMC Market Analyst!
For real-time up-to-date data/news/research/ideas/strategies, check out our insights panel on the CMC Markets Invest platform and follow us on Twitter:
Azeem Sheriff - @Azeem__Sheriff
Tina Teng - @Tinateng_CMC
CMC Markets ANZ - @CMCMarketsAUSNZ
CMC Markets Singapore - @CMCMarketsSG
CMC Markets Canada - @CMCMarkets_CA
Trading Idea of the Day
NASDAQ:INTL - Intel Corporation (BULLISH - long term)
- Key levels on the chart - consider taking trades from key support/resistance zones.
- CHIPS act – roughly $280B boost for new funding in domestic research and manufacturing of semiconductors in USA.
- Direct competition with TSMC in Taiwan.
- Ongoing China/US tensions, it will be difficult for China to invade Taiwan as they will need their support against USA.
- Could we see a paradigm shift back to the US with more investments coming from local companies?
- Dividend yields approximately 5% p/a.
ASX & Economic Key Events
ASX Key Events Calendar (TODAY)
Economic Key Events (TODAY)
Economic Key Events (YESTERDAY)
OPTO For Investors Research
Article of the Day: Falling dollar boosts US Global Go Gold and Precious Metal Miners ETF
Podcast of the Day: Michael Loukas of TrueMark on why diversification isn’t always key
APAC Daily Report
Click here to access our daily APAC report, prepared by my fellow market analyst @TinaTeng_CMC
Market Snapshot & Highlights as of 8:00am AEDT
EXPECTATIONS: Energy HIGHER (higher oil prices) & Materials HIGHER on overall commodity prices.
Global Markets Headlines
- ‘Losing is not an option’: Putin is ‘desperate’ to avoid defeat in Ukraine as anxiety rises in Moscow (CNBC)
- Goldman Sachs sees ‘high probability’ of OPEC cut — and expects oil prices to hit $110 next year (CNBC)
- China touts vaccination progress as it seeks reopening path; encourages booster shots for seniors (CNBC)
- iPhone maker Foxconn entices angry workers in China to return as Apple faces supply crunch (CNBC)
- Chinese Tesla rival Nio and giant Tencent partner to work on self-driving tech (CNBC)
-
HSBC eyes bumper dividend from $10 billion sale of Canada business to RBC (CNBC)
(All news & data sourced from AFR / The Australian / Bloomberg / Reuters / CNBC / Wall Street Journal / Morningstar / OPTO / Trading Economics)