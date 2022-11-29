G'day folks and welcome to another trading day with your friendly, neighbourhood CMC Market Analyst!



Trading Idea of the Day



NASDAQ:INTL - Intel Corporation (BULLISH - long term)

Key levels on the chart - consider taking trades from key support/resistance zones.

CHIPS act – roughly $280B boost for new funding in domestic research and manufacturing of semiconductors in USA.

Direct competition with TSMC in Taiwan.

Ongoing China/US tensions, it will be difficult for China to invade Taiwan as they will need their support against USA.

Could we see a paradigm shift back to the US with more investments coming from local companies?

Dividend yields approximately 5% p/a.

