Need 4 Speed Read - ASX Report - 29/11/22

ASX trading

Written by

Azeem Sheriff

Senior Market Analyst

29 Nov 2022, 08:00

G'day folks and welcome to another trading day with your friendly, neighbourhood CMC Market Analyst! 

Trading Idea of the Day
 

ASX:PLS - Pilbara Minerals Ltd (BEARISH - short term)

  • Key levels on the chart - consider taking trades from key support/resistance zones.
  • There is strong bearish momentum to sell off the significantly overbought lithium stocks as per momentum indicators.
  • ​S&P Global says lithium prices are lacking momentum for further increases.
  • Chinese lithium carbonate spot prices have fallen 2.5 - 3% over last 2-3 weeks. Falling even further this week.
  • Pilbara Minerals and Allkem sold off on rather heavy volumes last Friday from drop in lithium prices.
  • China protests adding more fuel to the fire, so no positivity arose out of that.

ASX & Economic Key Events


ASX Key Events Calendar (TODAY)

Economic Key Events (TODAY)

Economic Key Events (YESTERDAY)

OPTO For Investors Research


Article of the Day: Futu and Baidu share prices rise after posting robust revenues

Podcast of the Day: Michael Loukas of TrueMark on why diversification isn’t always key
 

APAC Daily Report


Click here to access our daily APAC report, prepared by my fellow market analyst @TinaTeng_CMC
 

Market Snapshot & Highlights as of 8:00am AEDT


EXPECTATIONS: Energy MIXED (mixed oil prices) & Materials HIGHER on base metal prices.

Global Markets Headlines
 

(All news & data sourced from AFR / The Australian / Bloomberg / Reuters / CNBC / Wall Street Journal / Morningstar / OPTO / Trading Economics)


Latest from CMC

Updates

China’s Covid unrest sends stocks lower, boosting USD strength

Risk-off sentiment prevailed in broad markets due to China’s Covid unrest on Monday

28 Nov 2022
News

China covid unrest weighs on markets
Company earnings

Can easyJet’s share price fly high again?
News

China unrest to prompt a weaker European open
