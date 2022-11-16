G'day folks and welcome to another trading day with your friendly, neighbourhood CMC Market Analyst!
For real-time up-to-date data/news/research/ideas/strategies, check out our insights panel on the CMC Markets Invest platform and follow us on Twitter:
Azeem Sheriff - @Azeem__Sheriff
Tina Teng - @Tinateng_CMC
CMC Markets ANZ - @CMCMarketsAUSNZ
CMC Markets Singapore - @CMCMarketsSG
CMC Markets Canada - @CMCMarkets_CA
Trading Idea of the Day
ASX:AGL - AGL Energy Ltd - BULLISH BIAS
- Key levels on the chart - consider taking trades from key support/resistance zones.
- The company and MCB want to accelerate Company’s transition towards renewables in order to remain competitive and sustainable for shareholders and continuity of company.
- Has nominated 4 individuals, Tesla Energy director Mark Twiddell, Energy Security Board chairwoman Kerry Schott, Metcash director Christine Holman and Professor John Pollaers.
- This is a sign of optimism from the Company and aligning their values to the our changing environment to ensure we can support the net zero project for our future.
ASX & Economic Key Events
ASX Key Events Calendar (TODAY)
Economic Key Events (TODAY)
Economic Key Events (YESTERDAY)
OPTO For Investors Research
Article of the Day: Cameco, Paladin and Yellow Cake see rising demand for uranium
Podcast of the Day: Investment educator Brian Feroldi’s three principles for long-term investing
APAC Daily Report
Click here to access our daily APAC report, prepared by my fellow market analyst @TinaTeng_CMC
Market Snapshot & Highlights as of 8:00am AEDT
EXPECTATIONS: Energy LOWER (lower oil prices) & Materials LOWER on overall lower precious metal prices.
Global Markets Headlines
- Fed’s Waller says he’s open to a half-point rate hike at December meeting (CNBC)
-
Gemini, BlockFi, Genesis announcing new restrictions as FTX contagion spreads (CNBC)
- Binance CEO says crypto ‘will be fine’ and announces industry recovery fund (CNBC)
- iPhone 14 Pro ship times slip past Christmas weeks after Apple warned of production issues (CNBC)
- UK inflation hits 41-year high of 11.1% as food and energy prices continue to soar (CNBC)
-
(All news & data sourced from AFR / The Australian / Bloomberg / Reuters / CNBC / Wall Street Journal / Morningstar / OPTO / Trading Economics)