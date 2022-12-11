G'day folks and welcome to another trading day with your friendly, neighbourhood CMC Market Analyst!
For real-time up-to-date data/news/research/ideas/strategies, check out our insights panel on the CMC Markets Invest platform and follow us on Twitter:
Azeem Sheriff - @Azeem__Sheriff
Tina Teng - @Tinateng_CMC
CMC Markets ANZ - @CMCMarketsAUSNZ
CMC Markets Singapore - @CMCMarketsSG
CMC Markets Canada - @CMCMarkets_CA
Trading Idea of the Day
NYSE:T - AT&T Inc - (BULLISH - long term & BEARISH - short term)
- Key levels on the chart - consider taking trades from key support/resistance zones.
- Telecom giant AT&T Inc.’s (T) third-quarter results showed strong and sustained momentum in customer additions across its growing 5G wireless and fibre networks.
- The company beat the consensus EPS estimate by 10.4% and the revenue estimate by 0.6%.
- Moreover, T added a net of 708,000 postpaid phone customers in the quarter, its ninth consecutive quarter of postpaid customer gains.
ASX & Economic Key Events
ASX Key Events Calendar (TODAY)
Economic Key Events (TODAY)
Economic Key Events (YESTERDAY)
OPTO For Investors Research
Article of the Day: Ark Innovation ETF cuts 26 holdings
Podcast of the Day: The Lead-Lag Report’s Michael Gayed on this year’s treasury anomaly
APAC Daily Report
Click here to access our daily APAC report, prepared by my fellow market analyst @TinaTeng_CMC
Market Snapshot & Highlights as of 8:00am AEDT
EXPECTATIONS: Energy LOWER (lower oil prices) & Materials MIXED on overall mixed base metal prices.
Global Markets Headlines
-
SpaceX launches lunar lander for Japanese venture ispace, which aims to create moon economy (CNBC)
- China expands hospitals and ICUs as it faces Covid surge (CNBC)
- China, Saudi Arabia stress importance of oil market stability as Xi visits Riyadh (CNBC)
- Crypto.com CEO has history of red flags including bankruptcy and quick exits (CNBC)
- Twitter to relaunch Twitter Blue at higher price for Apple users (CNBC)
-
With Tesla battery packs and largest hydrogen tank in Japan, Panasonic tests a factory of the future (CNBC)
(All news & data sourced from AFR / The Australian / Bloomberg / Reuters / CNBC / Wall Street Journal / Morningstar / OPTO / Trading Economics)