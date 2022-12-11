X

Need 4 Speed Read - ASX Report - 12/12/22

ASX trading

Written by

Azeem Sheriff

Senior Market Analyst

12 Dec 2022, 08:00

G'day folks and welcome to another trading day with your friendly, neighbourhood CMC Market Analyst! 

Trading Idea of the Day
 

NYSE:T - AT&T Inc - (BULLISH - long term & BEARISH - short term)

  • Key levels on the chart - consider taking trades from key support/resistance zones. 
  • Telecom giant AT&T Inc.’s (T) third-quarter results showed strong and sustained momentum in customer additions across its growing 5G wireless and fibre networks.
  • The company beat the consensus EPS estimate by 10.4% and the revenue estimate by 0.6%.
  • Moreover, T added a net of 708,000 postpaid phone customers in the quarter, its ninth consecutive quarter of postpaid customer gains.

ASX & Economic Key Events

ASX Key Events Calendar (TODAY)

Economic Key Events (TODAY)

Economic Key Events (YESTERDAY)

Article of the Day: Ark Innovation ETF cuts 26 holdings

Podcast of the Day: The Lead-Lag Report’s Michael Gayed on this year’s treasury anomaly
 

APAC Daily Report


Click here to access our daily APAC report, prepared by my fellow market analyst @TinaTeng_CMC
 

Market Snapshot & Highlights as of 8:00am AEDT


EXPECTATIONS: Energy LOWER (lower oil prices) & Materials MIXED on overall mixed base metal prices.

Global Markets Headlines
 

(All news & data sourced from AFR / The Australian / Bloomberg / Reuters / CNBC / Wall Street Journal / Morningstar / OPTO / Trading Economics)


Weekly outlook

The Week Ahead: China trade; US PPI; GameStop results

Read our preview of key economic and corporate events in the week commencing 5 December 2022, and view our company earnings calendar.

02 Dec 2022
Weekly outlook

APAC Week Ahead: US CPI in focus
News

Markets mark time after US PPI slows less than expected
Weekly outlook

The Week Ahead: Fed, BoE, ECB interest rate decisions; US, UK inflation; Adobe results
