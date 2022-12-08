X

Select the account you'd like to open

Newsletter

Need 4 Speed Read - ASX Report - 09/12/22

ASX trading

Written by

Azeem Sheriff

Senior Market Analyst

09 Dec 2022, 08:00

G'day folks and welcome to another trading day with your friendly, neighbourhood CMC Market Analyst! 

For real-time up-to-date data/news/research/ideas/strategies, check out our insights panel on the CMC Markets Invest platform and follow us on Twitter: 

Azeem Sheriff - @Azeem__Sheriff 
Tina Teng - @Tinateng_CMC
CMC Markets ANZ - @CMCMarketsAUSNZ
CMC Markets Singapore - @CMCMarketsSG
CMC Markets Canada - @CMCMarkets_CA

Trading Idea of the Day
 

ASX:CXO - Core Lithium Ltd - (BULLISH - long term & BEARISH - short term)

  • Key levels on the chart - consider taking trades from key support/resistance zones. 
  • Goldman Sachs initiates a Sell rating on Core Lithium
  • Core Lithium shares are down around -6.0% on Wednesday
  • The investment bank expects lithium prices to begin falling in the second half of 2023.

  • Chinese EV subsidies have pulled forward battery demand by at least 12-24 months, according to Goldman. The team believes the battery maker overcapacity, on the back of accelerated capacity build-out amid a decelerating growth of new energy vehicles sales will eventually weigh on lithium prices," the analysts said.

ASX & Economic Key Events

ASX Key Events Calendar (TODAY)

Economic Key Events (TODAY)


Economic Key Events (YESTERDAY)

OPTO For Investors Research


Article of the Day: GameStop share price gains despite earnings miss and cash burn

Podcast of the Day: Champel Capital’s Amir Weitmann on investing in deep tech 
 

APAC Daily Report


Click here to access our daily APAC report, prepared by my fellow market analyst @TinaTeng_CMC
 

Market Snapshot & Highlights as of 8:00am AEDT


EXPECTATIONS: Energy LOWER (lower oil prices) & Materials HIGHER on overall base metal prices.

Global Markets Headlines
 

(All news & data sourced from AFR / The Australian / Bloomberg / Reuters / CNBC / Wall Street Journal / Morningstar / OPTO / Trading Economics)


Latest from CMC

Weekly outlook

The Week Ahead: China trade; US PPI; GameStop results

Read our preview of key economic and corporate events in the week commencing 5 December 2022, and view our company earnings calendar.

02 Dec 2022
Updates

Wall Street snapped a 5-day losing streak as investors continued to bet for the Fed’s slowdown in tightening policy at the back of cooling inflation.
News

European markets struggle as concerns about economic outlook abound
News

Recession worries tip US 10-year yields to three-month lows
Sign up for market update emails

Related articles

Weekly outlook

The Week Ahead: China trade; US PPI; GameStop results

Read our preview of key economic and corporate events in the week commencing 5 December 2022, and view our company earnings calendar.

02 Dec 2022
Updates

Wall Street snapped a 5-day losing streak as investors continued to bet for the Fed’s slowdown in tightening policy at the back of cooling inflation.

Wall Street snapped a 5-day losing streak as investors continued to bet for the Fed’s slowdown in tightening policy at the back of cooling inflation.

08 Dec 2022
News

European markets struggle as concerns about economic outlook abound

European markets have got off to a slow start to the day, with a rebound in oil prices giving the energy sector a modest lift, while bond yields have rebounded off the lows of yesterday.

08 Dec 2022
News

Recession worries tip US 10-year yields to three-month lows

European markets fell for the third day in succession yesterday, weighed down by concerns over weak economic data, and a stickier inflation outlook.

08 Dec 2022