Trading Idea of the Day
NASDAQ:MSFT - Microsoft Corporation (BULLISH - long term & BEARISH - short term)
- Key levels on the chart - consider taking trades from key support/resistance zones.
- Microsoft Corp recently considered building a "super app" that could include shopping, messaging, news and web search services among others, The Information reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.
- The Windows-maker mulled building the app to loosen the hold of Alphabet Inc's Google and Apple Inc on the mobile search space, according to the report.
- A super app, made popular in Asia by Tencent Holdings' WeChat and South east Asia's Grab Holdings has been described as the Swiss army knife of mobile apps, offering a suite of services for users such as messaging, social networking, peer-to-peer payments and e-commerce shopping.
ASX & Economic Key Events
ASX Key Events Calendar (TODAY)
Economic Key Events (TODAY)
Economic Key Events (YESTERDAY)
APAC Daily Report
Market Snapshot & Highlights as of 8:00am AEDT
EXPECTATIONS: Energy LOWER (lower oil prices) & Materials HIGHER on overall base metal prices.
Global Markets Headlines
- Morgan Stanley cut about 2% of global staff Tuesday, sources say (CNBC)
- Jamie Dimon says inflation eroding consumer wealth may cause recession (CNBC)
- TSMC to up Arizona investment to $40 billion with second semiconductor chip plant (CNBC)
- Airlines will return to profitability in 2023 after three-year slump, industry body says (CNBC)
- China’s Covid lockdowns are having a lessening impact on its economy (CNBC)
- Renewables to overtake coal and become biggest source of electricity generation by 2025: IEA (CNBC)
Sam Bankman-Fried could face years in prison over FTX’s $32 billion meltdown (CNBC)
(All news & data sourced from AFR / The Australian / Bloomberg / Reuters / CNBC / Wall Street Journal / Morningstar / OPTO / Trading Economics)