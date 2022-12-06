X

Need 4 Speed Read - ASX Report - 07/12/22

ASX trading

Written by

Azeem Sheriff

Senior Market Analyst

07 Dec 2022, 08:00

G'day folks and welcome to another trading day with your friendly, neighbourhood CMC Market Analyst! 

Trading Idea of the Day
 

NASDAQ:MSFT - Microsoft Corporation (BULLISH - long term & BEARISH - short term)

  • Key levels on the chart - consider taking trades from key support/resistance zones.
  • Microsoft Corp recently considered building a "super app" that could include shopping, messaging, news and web search services among others, The Information reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.
  • The Windows-maker mulled building the app to loosen the hold of Alphabet Inc's Google and Apple Inc on the mobile search space, according to the report.
  • A super app, made popular in Asia by Tencent Holdings'  WeChat and South east Asia's Grab Holdings has been described as the Swiss army knife of mobile apps, offering a suite of services for users such as messaging, social networking, peer-to-peer payments and e-commerce shopping.

ASX & Economic Key Events


ASX Key Events Calendar (TODAY)

Economic Key Events (TODAY)

Economic Key Events (YESTERDAY)

APAC Daily Report


Click here to access our daily APAC report, prepared by my fellow market analyst @TinaTeng_CMC
 

Market Snapshot & Highlights as of 8:00am AEDT


EXPECTATIONS: Energy LOWER (lower oil prices) & Materials HIGHER on overall base metal prices.

Global Markets Headlines
 

(All news & data sourced from AFR / The Australian / Bloomberg / Reuters / CNBC / Wall Street Journal / Morningstar / OPTO / Trading Economics)


