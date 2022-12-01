G'day folks and welcome to another trading day with your friendly, neighbourhood CMC Market Analyst!



For real-time up-to-date data/news/research/ideas/strategies, check out our insights panel on the CMC Markets Invest platform and follow us on Twitter:



Azeem Sheriff - @Azeem__Sheriff

Tina Teng - @Tinateng_CMC

CMC Markets ANZ - @CMCMarketsAUSNZ

CMC Markets Singapore - @CMCMarketsSG

CMC Markets Canada - @CMCMarkets_CA

Trading Idea of the Day



ASX:GMG - Goodman Group Ltd (BULLISH - long term & BEARISH - short term)

Key levels on the chart - consider taking trades from key support/resistance zones.

Goodman Group is on track for operating earnings per share (EPS) growth of 11% in FY23.

Within the recent 1Q FY23 update management flagged a 'patient and cautious' approach, especially given the uncertain economic outlook.

Ord Minnett retains a Hold rating and $22 target price but flags early signs of development margins moderating from unsustainably high levels.

ASX & Economic Key Events



ASX Key Events Calendar (TODAY)



Economic Key Events (TODAY)



Economic Key Events (YESTERDAY)



OPTO For Investors Research



Article of the Day: US cannabis sales jump 12.7%



Podcast of the Day: Michael Loukas of TrueMark on why diversification isn’t always key



APAC Daily Report



Click here to access our daily APAC report, prepared by my fellow market analyst @TinaTeng_CMC



Market Snapshot & Highlights as of 8:00am AEDT



EXPECTATIONS: Energy HIGHER (higher oil prices) & Materials HIGHER on overall commodity prices.



Global Markets Headlines



(All news & data sourced from AFR / The Australian / Bloomberg / Reuters / CNBC / Wall Street Journal / Morningstar / OPTO / Trading Economics)



