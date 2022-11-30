G'day folks and welcome to another trading day with your friendly, neighbourhood CMC Market Analyst!



Trading Idea of the Day



ASX:FLT - Flight Centre (BULLISH - long term & BEARISH - short term)

Key levels on the chart - consider taking trades from key support/resistance zones.

Flight Centre's corporate travel segment has returned to pre-covid form

Management said they expect to see a 'significant second half profit improvement' underpinned by strong top-line growth and greater stability in supply chains.

Leisure bookings remain subdued, impacted by the 'lack of competition and spare capacity'

Revenue margins forecast to remain below pre-covid levels for FY23

A meaningful recovery in international capacity is projected for the near-term, with capacity "likely to be back to circa 70% of pre-COVID levels by December and approaching 90% by mid-2023."

Market Snapshot & Highlights as of 8:00am AEDT



