ASX: VEA - Viva Energy Group Ltd

BULLISH BIAS

Key levels on the chart - consider taking trades from key support/resistance levels

With soaring energy prices due to increasing global demand, Australia may be in a position to export its energy products to the likes of Europe which will boost the local economy and production, driving energy stocks higher over the coming few months.

>50% of investors incl traders/economists/hedge funds/fund managers etc highlighted in a Bloomberg survey that they will be increasing their portfolio exposure to Energy over the coming 6 months.

APAC Daily Report

Market Snapshot & Highlights as of 7am AEST

EXPECTATIONS: Energy UP (higher WTI) & Materials DOWN on the back of lower base metal prices and a higher USD

Global Markets Headlines

