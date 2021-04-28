Markets in consolidation mode ahead of Fed FOMC & key earnings

Major US stock indices were almost unchanged yesterday with the S&P 500 staged another attempt, the second consecutive day to break above its current all-time high of 4,194 printed on 26 April and ended almost unchanged at -0.02% (4,186). In conjunction, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was almost unchanged as well at 33,984. On the other hand, small-cap Russell 2000 outperformed with a minor gain of +0.14% to 2,301.

At the end of the spectrum, the Nasdaq 100 underperformed with a loss of -0.47% to 13,906 dragged down by Tesla, the 4th largest capitalisation stock in the Nasdaq 100 tumbled by -4.53% to 704.74 post earnings and went below a key technical level of 707.70. On a positive note based on the performance seen in the 11 S&P sectors, cyclicals/value stocks offered support where outperformance were seen in Energy +1.26%, Financials +0.91% and Industrials +0.87%.

Looking ahead, market participants will be paying close attention to the Federal Reserve FOMC meeting outcome later today at 1800 GMT follow by Fed Chair Powell press conference at 1830 GMT. Consensus is no change on the current accommodative monetary policy with the key fed funds rate to be at close to zero percentage and maintain its $120 billion a month of bond purchases under its quantitative easing programme.

In this upcoming Fed FOMC meeting, there will be no “dot plot” economic projections releases hence, Fed Chair Powell press conference is likely to come under heavy scrutiny on any hints or guidance on what type of data the Fed is watching before the start of its tapering process on its current quantitative easing programme given that economic data points from corporates, labour market and consumer sentiment have improved significantly since Q4 2020.

In most media polls, economists surveyed are expecting the Fed to start trimming its bond purchases in Q4 2021 and the first hike on the fed funds rate to come in 2023. Anticipation of tapering guidance is likely to be signalled either in the July or September FOMC meetings, Fed Chair Powell’s semi-annual testimony to Congress or at the Fed’s annual Jackson Hole Economic Symposium in late August during Powell’s keynote speech. At this time of the writing, the CME fed funds future has priced in a 13.8% probability of a 25 basis points rate hike to 0.25/0.50% in the fed funds rate during the 15 December 2021 FOMC meeting, up from a probability of 8.1% priced at one month ago as at 26 March 2021.

On the earnings front, two US mega big tech will be reporting its numbers after the close of the US session. Apple Q2 FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) is expecting to come in at $0.99, an increase of +55% from the same quarter a year ago at $0.64 EPS. Consensus estimate for Facebook Q1 2021 EPS is set at $2.35, an increase of +37% from the same quarter a year ago at $1.71 EPS.



