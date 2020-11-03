Choose country & language

Choose country & language

Updates

Markets forecast clear win

CMC Markets

Written by

CHIEF MARKET STRATEGIST

04 Nov 2020, 09:40

Market sentiment rebounded overnight. The US dollar weakened, shares surged and bonds fell as pro-growth moves drove the action. The turnaround indicates a higher degree of confidence that there will be a decisive and uncontested result in the US election.

US president Trump played down earlier claims of potential electoral fraud in a television interview as America went to the polls. The higher level of voting by mail led to speculation that the Republicans may declare themselves the winners on election day, well before all of the vote is counted. When asked when he would claim the election, Mr Trump responded “when there’s victory, if there’s victory”. The comments eased market concerns of a heavily contested result.

European investors piled back into shares, lifting continental indices by 2.5% to 3%. US ten year bond prices hit 4 month lows, potentially pointing to a Democrat clean sweep. Markets expect a larger stimulus program if the Democrat party takes both the White House and the Senate. This program will require substantial bond issuance, and the steepening of the bond yield curve appears to anticipate this result.

Commodity currencies dominated forex trading, receiving a double boost from the weakening US dollar and rapidly rising oil and metals prices. Lower demand for alternative investments saw Bitcoin hold ground, but emerging cryptos drop.

Asia Pacific markets will have the first opportunity to react to early voting results. The east coast polls are the first to close. Results from automated voting will appear from noon in Auckland, 10 am in Sydney and 7 am in Singapore, and continue throughout the trading day.


Latest from CMC

News

Risk-on sentiment dominates, all eyes on Trump-Biden battle

Equity markets are enjoying a very bullish move today as the US presidential election has taken centre stage, and for now it has eclipsed the health crisis and the restrictions.

04 Nov 2020
News

Positive start for markets as early polling gives Biden a narrow lead
Stock Watch

First loss in 94 years to hit Marks & Spencer share price?
News

Sentiment still bullish ahead of Trump-Biden showdown
Sign up for market update emails

Related articles

News

Risk-on sentiment dominates, all eyes on Trump-Biden battle

Equity markets are enjoying a very bullish move today as the US presidential election has taken centre stage, and for now it has eclipsed the health crisis and the restrictions.

04 Nov 2020
News

Positive start for markets as early polling gives Biden a narrow lead

In a pattern similar to 2016, stock markets in the US began election week with a strong rebound, having come off the back of a slew of declines, from their October peaks.

03 Nov 2020
News

Sentiment still bullish ahead of Trump-Biden showdown

Stocks enjoyed a very bullish move yesterday as traders swooped in and picked up relatively cheap equities.

03 Nov 2020