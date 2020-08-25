Is the Aussie 200 ready to chase the US Indices higher?

Most equity markets globally hit fresh highs in February of this year … only to be substantially diminished by Covid-19 in March. Since then most equity indices have regained their highs with the exception of the Aussie 200. In this week’s Technical Insights, Toby Genaro from Trade With Precision discusses the current technical setup on the charts that could potentially get the Aussie 200 back to 7,000 and beyond.
-
Products
- Ways you can trade
- What you can trade
- Stockbroking
- CFDs
-
Platforms
- Explore Our Platforms
- CFD Trading platform
- Stockbroking standard platform
- Stockbroking Pro platform
- MetaTrader 4
-
Learn
- Learn to trade
- Learn share trading
- Learn forex trading
- Learn CFD trading
- eBooks
- The Artful Trader Podcast
- Learn Cryptocurrencies
- News & Analysis
-
Support
- Help topics
- Top FAQs CFD
- Top FAQs Stockbroking
- Contact us
- Why CMC?
-
Create a
Stockbroking account
- Trade Australian shares, a range of ETFs, warrants, mFunds and more with CMC Markets Stockbroking
- Access outstanding value, in-depth market research and other platform features
Create a
CFD account
- Trade CFDs on over 10,000 shares, FX pairs, commodities, indices and treasuries
- Professional charting, powerful tools and innovative platform navigation