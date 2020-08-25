Top Movers

Is the Aussie 200 ready to chase the US Indices higher?

25 Aug 2020

Most equity markets globally hit fresh highs in February of this year … only to be substantially diminished by Covid-19 in March.  Since then most equity indices have regained their highs with the exception of the Aussie 200.  In this week’s Technical Insights, Toby Genaro from Trade With Precision discusses the current technical setup on the charts that could potentially get the Aussie 200 back to 7,000 and beyond.

