Charts of the day –a morning start lodges a potential rebounding of SPX, Amazon tests a multi-year trendline support, and a bearish divergence playout in USD/JPY

From the overnight US session, the risk appetite somewhat returned, with the broader equity markets rebounding from a fresh one-year low ahead of the Fed’s decision later this week. The S&P 500 bounced off a 12-month low and finished higher, forming a potential morning start in the futures markets reversal pattern, while Amazon managed to climb 2% after a 10% slump on Friday, finding technical support on its multi-year ascending trend line.
Elsewhere in the FX world, the bearish divergence is in play, signaling the bullish momentum may be fading in the near term, suggesting a potential pullback could be imminent.
S&P 500 – Daily/4 Hourly (A potential rebounding at the key support)(Click to see the enlarged chart)
Key technical elements:
- A morning start was formed in the daily chart at the key support of the year-low at 4,056, suggesting the April downtrend may have bottomed out, but further evidence is required if the rebounding could persist.
- A bullish divergence stands out in the 4-hourly-chart, indicating the bearish momentum is fading off, paving a way for a further rebounding.
- The bullish volume picks up in the last 6 trading days, suggesting dip-buys are merging.
Key price levels:
Supports: 4,056 (the previous day-low, also pivot support to determine if the price could fall into a further downtrend of a bear market)
Resistances: 4,193 (the key intraday resistance, also the Fibonacci retracement of 23.60% connecting from the high on the March 30 to the low on the May 2), 4,344 (Fib. 50%), 4,495 (the 200-day moving average that divides the S&P 500 uptrend and downtrend)
Amazon – Daily & Weekly (an impulsive rebounding at the multi-year ascending trendline, while the double-top selloff is still in play)(Click to see the enlarged chart) (Click to see the enlarged chart)
Key technical elements:
- A bullish inverted hammer was formed on the multi-year ascending trendline, suggesting an impulsive rebounding opportunity.
- In the daily chart, the double-top pattern indicates the downtrend starting from the high on the March 29 is still intact.
- MACD steepens on the downside under the midline, suggesting the bearish momentum stays strong. However, MACD is a lagging indicator that requires more time to confirm a reversal signal.
- Stochastic points up from the oversold territory, which offers a potential rebounding opportunity.
Key price levels:
Supports: 2,358 (The day-low on the May 5, also the lowest since May 27, 2020)
Resistances: 2,615 (the high on the April 29), 2,720 (the potential neckline price of the double-top pattern, also the level before the gap down)
USD/JPY – 4 Hourly (a standout bearish divergence, while the uptrend is still intact)(Click to see the enlarged chart)
Key technical elements:
- The uptrend of the price and the downtrend in MACD, Stochastic, and RSI forms a clear bearish divergence, strongly suggesting the upside momentum is fading and a technical correction is required as the pair has been overbought in all the above oscillators.
- The uptrend is still intact with the price moving between the upper band and lower band of the ascending channel.
Key price levels:
Supports: 129.33 (pivot support that divides uptrend and downtrend), 127.00
Resistances: 131.13