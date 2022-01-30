Chart of the week – Potential bullish reversal sighted on Alphabet as earnings release looms

Chart of the week – Alphabet (Google)
Potential bullish reversal sighted on Alphabet (Google) as earnings release looms (medium-term technical analysis)Time stamped: 30 Jan 2022 at 12:30pm SGT (click to enlarge chart)
Source: CMC Markets
- The recent 10-week of -17% decline seen on Alphabet (GOOGL) from its current all-time high of 3,018 printed on 19 November 2021 has managed to stall and staged a rebound with a weekly gain of 2.3% for the week ended 28 January; its highest gain seen in the last 4 weeks.
- Alphabet will report its Q4 2021 earnings on this Tues, 1 February after the US session closes; consensus forecast is pegged at $27.65 earnings per share, +24% year-on-year increase from the same period a year ago.
- Interestingly, positive technical elements have emerged ahead of its upcoming earnings release and after the recent -17% decline from its 19 November 2021 all-time high despite a breach below the key 200-day moving average that has occurred on 21 January 2022 and price actions remained below the 200-day moving average without a daily close above it for the whole of last week.
- The share price of GOOGL has formed a weekly “Bullish Piercing” candlestick pattern right above its key long-term pivotal support of 2,455 which is defined by a confluence of elements; the major ascending trendline from 23 March 2020 low which represents its current major uptrend phase that is still intact, 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the current major uptrend phase from 23 March 2020 low to 19 November 2021 high and 2 times Fibonacci expansion of the recent decline from 19 November 2021 high to 6 December 2021 low projected from 27 December 2021 high.
- In addition, the daily RSI has just reversed up from its oversold region which suggests that the recent medium-term downside momentum of the 10-week decline from 19 November 2021 high has abated.
- Watch the 2,455 key long-term pivotal support and a break above 2,674 may add impetus to kickstart a potential brand new medium-term impulsive up move sequence towards 2,857 before the all-time high area of 2,966/3,012 in the first step.
- On the flipside, a break with a weekly close below 2,455 damages the major uptrend phase in place since 23 March 2020 low to open up scope for a multi-month corrective decline towards the next support at 2,190 in the first step.