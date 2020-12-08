Choose country & language

Choose country & language

News

Brexit, lockdowns dampen sentiment

CMC Markets

Written by

Michael McCarthy

CHIEF MARKET STRATEGIST

09 Dec 2020, 10:05

Extended Brexit negotiations and the increasing chance of further US lockdowns as Covid infections continue to rise saw investors moving away from growth and towards havens in overnight trading. However late breaking news that the US Treasury has proposed a stimulus deal may lift sentiment in Asia Pacific trading.

Bonds, the US dollar and gold all rose modestly overnight after a sell down in European shares. Markets were rattled by news that the British Prime Minister is heading to Brussels in an attempt to break the stalemate. The German DAX and the UK FSTE 100 finished flat, but other markets fell as a solution appeared to move further away.

Rising infection rates saw various regions in the US preparing to lockdowns citizens again. US tech shares rose as investors re-focused on lockdown winners, but the gains for the Dow and S&P 500 were tepid. Oil prices slid after API data showed a surprise build in stores.

After the US markets closed the US Secretary of Treasury, Steve Mnuchin, made a statement that he had proposed a $916 billion stimulus package to the Democrats leader, Nancy Pelosi. Futures rallied. The proposal is almost the same value as the Democrats suggested package, but it is unclear if the composition varies. A viable bi-partisan stimulus bill could see Asia Pacific trading turn positive.


Latest from CMC

News

Volatility remains low, sterling still soft

The major indices are mixed as uncertainty is circulating with respect to the UK-EU trade situation.

09 Dec 2020
News

Deal or no deal, as the choreography steps up a gear
News

Havens in favour as infections rise
News

UK-EU no-deal fears hurt sterling, gold jumps
Sign up for market update emails

Related articles

News

Volatility remains low, sterling still soft

The major indices are mixed as uncertainty is circulating with respect to the UK-EU trade situation.

09 Dec 2020
News

Deal or no deal, as the choreography steps up a gear

Equity markets got the week off to a negative start yesterday, weighed down by a combination of concerns over rising coronavirus cases in the US, and the prospect that the UK and EU appear

08 Dec 2020
News

Havens in favour as infections rise

Gold and bonds lifted overnight as rising US Covid-19 infections put a brake on the growth rally. The slide in sentiment defied stronger China trade and German industrial production data. Sentiment may deteriorate further over the Asia Pacific session if Beijing responds to the fresh US sanctioning of National Peoples’ Congress officials over developments in Hong Kong.

08 Dec 2020