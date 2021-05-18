Brent Crude Breakout Imminent

Brent Crude Oil has been in a bullish uptrend since the crash in April of 2020. In this week’s Technical Insights, Toby Genaro from Trade With Precision, analysis the potential for a bullish breakout to occur as there is a current flat level setting up on the Daily chart. In this video Toby utilises the Weekly and Daily charts to identify a consistent trend looking for a breakout to the next higher high.



