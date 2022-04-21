BHP iron ore output slips, Zip Co results disappoint analysts

The S&P/ASX 200 is up 0.2% at 7585.90 just after midday AEST. US futures are higher and markets through Asia mixed.

WTI currently US$103.71 a barrel

Brent crude oil US$108.76 a barrel

Spot gold US$1955.69 an ounce

Bitcoin US$41,603.07

Booming energy markets and production have boosted Santos to record revenue of $US1.9bn in the first quarter of 2022 with LNG prices more than doubling from a year earlier. Shares are gaining.

In the Materials sector, production at BHP’s WA iron ore operations slipped in the March quarter, shipping 67.1 million tonnes of iron ore from its Pilbara operations. Shipments were down 8.3% compared to the three months to the end of December, but up slightly compared to the March quarter in 2021. Shares are lower.

BNPL player Zip's top-line growth in the third quarter is well below expectations, according to equity analysts at UBS, which has a Sell rating on Zip at a price target of $1. Zip Co announced third-quarter results on Thursday, for the period ending 31 March 2022.

Group quarterly revenue of $159.2m (up 39% YoY).

Transaction volume for the quarter of $2.1b (up 27% YoY).

Transaction numbers for the quarter of 18.3m (up 48% YoY).

Customer numbers increased to 11.4m (up 78% YoY).

Merchants on the platform lifted to 86.2k (up 90% YoY).

Signed key enterprise merchants, including Best Buy and eBay Australia.

Cash transaction margin was strong at 2.3% (vs 2.1% in H1).

During the quarter, Zip announced the proposed acquisition of US BNPL Sezzle (ASX:SZL). The company said in a statement to the ASX that the transaction is expected to significantly enhance Zip’s scale and offering in the key US market, accelerating growth and delivering significant synergies, which will support the group’s path to EBTDA profitability and positive cash flow during FY24. Shares are slightly higher.

CMC Markets analyst Azeem Sheriff is providing technical analysis on the Australian dollar:

FX Technical Strategy (21 April 2022) - AUD/USD (3m forecast)

Fundamental Analysis:

AUD lifted higher towards 0.7460 overnight and is currently hovering around 0.7434. This move upwards was primarily supported by a weaker USD. No major key events in the calendar today or tomorrow so AUD will take most of its direction from any USD data/events this week.



Early tomorrow morning around 3am, we have the US Fed Chairman - Jerome Powell to participate in a panel discussion "Debate on the Global Economy" presenting at the International Monetary Fund & World Bank Group in Washington DC. This will be a key event for the FOMC meeting to be held on May 4-5 as some observers believe that the FOMC may increase rates by 50 basis points. With inflation being at a 40yr high, we will be watching carefully for any golden nuggets.



Historically, AUD/USD moves in line with FOMC interest rates, so if the rates go up, then more than likely AUD/USD will follow suit. Primary reason for this is strong US rates represents a strong world economy.

3m forecast - 0.76c

Key Technical Elements

Price trading above the daily pivotal level of 0.74c.

Rebounded off key daily support of 0.7350

Bounced off the 50 day moving average which acts as a dynamic support.

Price respecting the upward trendline with 4 key touches. The trend is your friend so the bias is still bullish until this trendline is broken.

Overall, price sentiment is still quite bullish on the daily chart and respecting the various S/R lines provided in the chart.

Key Price Levels

Support 1 @ 0.7350

Resistance 1 @ 0.7480 (a break of this will see price potentially reach Resistance 2)

Resistance 2 @ 0.7560 (this will create a double top if price reaches this level)

Time stamped: 21 Apr 2022 at 12.00pm AEST



Source: TradingView



