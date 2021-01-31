Choose country & language

Earnings

ASX reporting season - February 2021

01 Feb 2021, 10:00

Australian Reporting Season

Get the latest updates on the major ASX stocks reporting in February 2021. Annual earning reports can help traders and investors gauge a company's outlook and share price prospects.

1 February 2021

The Australian company reporting season gets underway this week. In most cases, companies will report for the quarter, half-year or full year ending December 31.

After a disrupted year, shareholders may look forward to a better understanding of the impact on company operations. Winners like technology based businesses and iron ore miners are under pressure to deliver earnings reports that match their stronger share price performance. On the other hand, investors may trawl through the beaten up travel and energy segments for signs of a bargain.

Banks and healthcare stocks are under scrutiny. The combined effects of the pandemic and the lowest interest rates in modern history means banks face extraordinary pressure on profit margins as they rebuild from the impact of the banking inquiry. Health providers have had a mixed outlook, with equipment manufacturers growing while service providers dealt with disruption.

Follow us here each day as we highlight key numbers and upcoming results.

Tomorrow: Credit Corp (EPS forecast $0.55) and Centuria Industrial REIT (EPS forecast $0.09)

This week: Amcor, Bunnings Trust, Janus Henderson, Newscorp, REA Group


Updates

