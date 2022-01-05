ASX drops after US tech shares tumble

The S&P/ASX 200 opened lower on Thursday, dropping 67.60 points or 0.9% to 7498.20. Afterpay was one of the biggest decliners at the start of trade, down 10.5%.

US stocks ended sharply lower on Wednesday after the FOMC minutes showed the Fed will likely raise rates sooner than earlier anticipated and could reduce its balance sheet shortly after it raises rates. The Dow Jones sank 393 points or 1.1% to 36407, after closing at a record level the day before; the S&P 500 lost 1.9% to 4701; and the Nasdaq finished 3.3% lower at 15100. Tech shares resumed the slide, as soaring Treasury yields raised concerns over tech valuation, reports Trading Economics.

The hammering in technology stocks that began to spread into the broader market Wednesday is being fuelled by one of the most intense bouts of selling by professional speculators since the financial crisis, reports Bloomberg.

Hedge funds, which spent December unloading high-growth, high-valuation stocks, began the new year by jettisoning software and chipmakers at a furious pace. During the four sessions through Tuesday, these sales reached the highest level in dollar terms in more than 10 years, data compiled by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s prime broker show. The real estate sector also tumbled and AMC Entertainment and GameStop led a group of so-called meme stocks sharply.

AMC closed 11% lower in New York, while GameStop declined 13%, helping send the basket of meme stocks tracked by Bloomberg to its lowest close since January 21 when the market was swept up in the rise of retail trader-driven surges.

Private businesses in the United States hired 807K workers in December of 2021, the most in 7 months and more than double market forecasts of 400K, as the fallout from the Delta variant faded and Omicron’s impact had yet to be seen. Hiring was broad-based, though leisure and hospitality led with 246K new jobs.

US natural gas futures jumped nearly 4% to $US3.8 per million British thermal units on Wednesday, amid forecasts of colder weather this month and as low temperatures have caused natural gas wells to freeze in Texas, New Mexico, and North Dakota. Also, demand from Europe and Asia remains historically high and US producers have been boosting LNG exports to Europe, according to Trading Economics. The United States will be the biggest exporter of LNG in the world through 2022 as a whole, according to forecasts from ICIS and the US Energy Information Agency, as the country's production and storage remains elevated.

WTI crude futures settled around $US77.85 per barrel on Wednesday after rising as much as 2% to a session-high of $US78.53, as investors digest the latest OPEC+ decision to raise oil output by 400,000 barrels per day in February. Brent crude oil was sitting around $US78.98 a barrel.

Gold erased gains after Federal Reserve officials said a strengthening economy and rising inflation could spur faster interest-rate increases. Gold was trading at $US1810 87 an ounce.

Bitcoin slumped to the lowest level since its December flash crash as growing expectations of rising borrowing rates weighs on some of the best performing assets over the past few years, writes Bloomberg.

The largest cryptocurrency by market value dropped as much as 6% to $43,451. That pushed the price to the lowest since it touched $42,296 during weekend crash at the start of last month. Bitcoin has surged by about 500% since the end of 2019 in the wake of stimulus measures put in place during the Covid-19 pandemic. Bitcoin is currently trading around $US43,425.



