APAC Week Ahead: Sticky inflation

Last week, global markets snapped a four-week-long losing streak in September, with all the major indices finishing higher. However, US’s strong job data on Friday sent a clear message that the Fed will not pivot any time soon, paring most gains of the equity markets in the early week. While the three major US indices may continue to test their June low supports, the US CPI data will remain a focus for investors to navigate the inflation trajectory. With the fourth quarter earnings season kicking in, major companies’ performances may tell more about how bad of an impact the macro headwinds have had on businesses.

In addition, China’s September trade balance and new loan data will also offer clues for how it went with the world-second-largest economy battling Covid-19.

What are we watching?

Economic Calendar (10 Oct – 14 Oct)



