X

Select the account you'd like to open

Technical analysis

A possible 10% volatility in the S&P 500 on the Fed pivot bets

Fed

Written by

Tina Teng

MARKET ANALYST

02 Nov 2022, 12:50

In October, strong optimism has been priced in ahead of the upcoming FOMC decision on Thursday, with the S&P 500 up 10% from its October low. But have the stock markets hit their bottom? The answer has got a good chance of “yes” at least in a near-term view if the Fed does pivot or dial back on its rate hike pace. Let us make the conclusion easy by visualizing the correlation between the VIX and the S&P 500. 

Source: TradingView as of 02 Nov 2022 (Click to enlarge the chart)

The CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) is now sitting around 25, dropping from above 30 in September, suggesting there are strong bets on the Fed to slow down its tightening pace on monetary policy in the upcoming announcement. The correlation shows that when VIX drops from 32 to 20, the S&P 500 rose 9-10%, when VIX drops from 32 to 15, the S&P 500 rose 20-22%. The S&P 500 has gone up about 10% since the October low, hence, it may encounter another 10% rally, to about 4,200 if the VIX continues to fall from the current level to 15. But please note that this is based on an assumption that the Fed does meet expectations to pivot its speed on rate hikes from December.

On the flip side, a disappointing Fed may reverse the current bullish momentum in the S&P 500, and send the index down another 10%, to its October low around 3,500, and the VIX may spike to above the 30-mark again.  

Another indication that we can read from the above chart is that the VIX usually surges to above 50 when there is a financial crisis during the pandemic in 2020, and the GFC in 2008. But it is unlikely to happen in the near term from the recent VIX movements, and VIX usually finds support around 20 and 15, which requires close attention when it touches these levels.

S&P 500, daily

Source: CMC Markets NG as of 02 Nov 2022 (Click to enlarge the chart)

In a near-term view, the S&P 500 faces resistance at the 100-day moving average (MA) of around 3,900, the index shows reluctance to carry on its multi-week rally ahead of the Fed decision day, with short-term support around 3,800 anchoring around the 23.60% Fibonacci retracement. A bullish breakout of the 20-day MA may take the index to further head off to the 4,000 mark at the descending trendline, then 4,150, which is the September high, confluence with the 50.00% Fibonacci retracement. 


Latest from CMC

Morning Wrap

ASX, Wall St hover ahead of Fed rate decision - 02/11/22

Australian shares are poised for a muted open as investors opt for the sidelines ahead of a statement early Thursday AEDT from the US Federal Reserve.

01 Nov 2022
News

Wall Street lower ahead of the Fed rate decision
Newsletter

Need 4 Speed - ASX Report - 02/11/22
Market update

Hawkish Fed could send stocks lower while pushing rates and the dollar higher
Sign up for market update emails

Related articles

Technical analysis

American Express - Chart Analysis - Week Ahead 31 October 2022

Technical Analysis - Chart of the week

30 Oct 2022
Weekly outlook

The Week Ahead: Fed, BoE rate decisions; US non-farm payrolls; BP, Rolls-Royce results

Read our preview of key economic and corporate events in the week commencing 31 October 2022, and view our company earnings schedule.

28 Oct 2022
Technical analysis

USD/JPY is under pressure ahead of the BOJ meeting

The Bank of Japan is to announce its rate decision at AEST 6:30 pm tomorrow when the central bank is widely expected to maintain its ultra-loose monetary policy

27 Oct 2022
Stock Watch

Can Apple and Amazon continue to blow away earnings expectations?

Both Apple and Amazon are to report their September quarter earnings after the US markets close on Friday morning, 28 Oct

26 Oct 2022