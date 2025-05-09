CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 73% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

CMC Markets Logo
Log inTrade
  • Weekly outlook

The Week Ahead: US inflation, UK growth, Walmart earnings

Michael J. Kramer

Mott Capital Management Founder

Best in-house analyst award (dark version)

09 May 2025, 12:15

Get insights and analysis on key economic and company events in the week ahead.

Welcome to Michael Kramer’s pick of the key market events to look out for in the week beginning Monday 12 May. 

With the May central bank rate decisions and peak earnings season now behind us, traders’ attention turns to economic data in the week ahead. Key releases in the US include April inflation data in the form of the consumer price index (CPI) on Tuesday and the producer price index (PPI) on Thursday. In the UK, the spotlight will shine on the Labour government’s economic growth agenda with the release of first-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) figures on Thursday. On the corporate front, a few notable earnings reports are still to be published, with Walmart due to announce its Q1 results on Thursday. 

US April CPI

Tuesday 13 May 
Analysts estimate that consumer prices increased 0.3% month-on-month in April, up from a decrease of 0.1% in March. The annual rate of inflation is expected to have risen to 2.6%, up from 2.4% in March. Meanwhile, core CPI – which strips out volatile food and energy prices – is forecast to come in at 0.3% on a monthly basis, up from 0.1% in March. Lower-than-expected inflation might ease market concerns over the US economy, while higher-than-expected readings could add to fears of ‘stagflation’ – a period of stagnant growth and rising inflation. 

This inflation report is likely to be analysed for clues about the potential impact of Donald Trump’s tariffs, though the knock-on effects of higher import costs may take more time to kick in. The inflationary impact of the levies could start to show up in the May CPI data, or perhaps in the April import and export price index readings due out on Friday 16 May. 

The April CPI data could affect the US dollar, which has weakened against other major currencies since Trump’s tariff announcement on 2 April but has shown signs of life in recent days. The euro-dollar pair, trading at around $1.1250 on 9 May, is one to watch. The line in the sand for EUR/USD is $1.12. If that support level breaks on lower-than-expected US CPI data, the pair could sink back to $1.09. However, higher-than-expected CPI figures could weaken the dollar, potentially sending EUR/USD towards $1.13 and signalling US stagflation. Resistance is at $1.1480.

EUR/USD, June 2024 - present

Sources: TradingView, Michael Kramer

 

UK Q1 GDP

Thursday 15 May 
UK economic growth slowed to 0.9% year-on-year in the first three months of 2025, down from 1.5% in the final quarter of 2024, based on analysts’ estimates. The UK’s sluggish growth and the soaring interest rate on 30-year gilts – which translates to rising long-term government borrowing costs – paint a picture of stagflation for the British economy. 

Still, the FTSE 100 does not appear to have been adversely affected. Instead, the UK’s leading share index has powered higher, though its progress has recently stalled at the resistance level of 8,640. This is why the upcoming GDP report could be significant – a reading at or below expectations could trigger a slowdown or reversal for the FTSE 100.

The FTSE 100 has bounced back from its recent dip, retracing 78.6% of its decline from the March high. However, the footsie has also broken below an uptrend (the red diagonal, below), suggesting that the index may be about to give back some of its recent gains. That could see the index slip back towards support near 8,400.

UK 100, August 2024 - present

Sources: TradingView, Michael Kramer

 

Walmart Q1 earnings

Thursday 15 May
Walmart, the world’s largest retailer by revenue, is expected to report first-quarter earnings of $0.58 a share, a decline of 4% versus the year-ago period, while revenue is projected to rise by 2.7% year-on-year to $165.8bn, according to consensus estimates. Looking ahead, analysts see revenue growing 3.5% to $175.1bn in Q2, with earnings increasing 5% to $0.70 a share. The options market suggests that shares of Walmart – up 9.7% since 1 April at $97.43, as of Thursday’s close – could move about 4.5% higher or lower after the Q1 results.

Options positioning on Walmart is bullish, with a significant amount of positive delta. That said, there is a large concentration of gamma around $100, suggesting that if the stock fails to breach $100 post-earnings, it may turn lower. Shares of the Dow Jones-listed company have retraced 78.6% of their decline from the February highs, stalling at resistance near current levels, and have broken an uptrend. If the stock falls below support around $95, it could plunge to the next support zone at $90.50 soon after. However, if the shares clear $100 in the near term, there is a gap to be filled near $104.50. 

Walmart share price, September 2024 - present 

Sources: TradingView, Michael Kramer

 

Economic and company events calendar

Major upcoming economic announcements and scheduled US and UK company reports include:

Saturday 10 May

• China: April consumer price index (CPI)

Sunday 11 May

• Japan: March current account capital flow

Monday 12 May

• UK: April British Retail Consortium like-for-like retail sales
• US: April monthly budget statement
• Results: Fox Corp. (Q3)

Tuesday 13 May

• Australia: May Westpac consumer confidence survey 
• UK: March unemployment rate and employment change, April claimant count change
• US: April CPI
• Results: JD.com (Q1), Nu Holdings (Q1), On Holding (Q1), Sea Limited (Q1), Tencent Music Entertainment (Q1)

Wednesday 14 May

• Australia: Q1 wage price index
• Germany: April harmonised CPI
• Results: Burberry (FY), Cisco Systems (Q3), Dynatrace (Q4)

Thursday 15 May

• Australia: April unemployment rate and employment change, May consumer inflation expectations
• Eurozone: Q1 gross domestic product (GDP)
• France: April CPI
• Japan: Q1 GDP
• UK: Q1 GDP
• US: April producer price index (PPI), April retail sales, weekly initial jobless claims 
• Results: 3i Group (FY), Alibaba (FY), Applied Materials (Q2), Birkenstock (Q2), Deere & Co. (Q2), National Grid (FY), NetEase (Q1), Premier Foods (FY), United Utilities (FY), Walmart (Q1)

Friday 16 May

• New Zealand: Q2 Reserve Bank of New Zealand inflation expectations
• US: April import and export price indices, May Michigan consumer sentiment index
• Results: Land Securities (FY), RBC Bearings (Q4)

Note: While we check all dates carefully to ensure that they are correct at the time of writing, the above announcements are subject to change.

 

Background image

Find your flow: four principles for trading in the zone

Learn about the four trading principles of preparation, psychology, strategy, and intuition, and gain key trading insights from some of the world's top investors.

Get this free report
Mobile trading app


Disclaimer: CMC Markets is an execution-only service provider. The material (whether or not it states any opinions) is for general information purposes only, and does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment or other advice on which reliance should be placed. No opinion given in the material constitutes a recommendation by CMC Markets or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although we are not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, we do not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination.

Related products

Pricing is indicative. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Client sentiment is provided by CMC Markets for general information only, is historical in nature and is not intended to provide any form of trading or investment advice - it must not form the basis of your trading or investment decisions.

Latest from CMC

Markets anticipate collapse in ZEW Europe survey

DAX still far from a bottom as US Treasury bonds flood the market

Market crash: great reset or opportunity?

Related articles

Market update

US dollar approaches key support: time to assess the damage

Learn more about the US dollar's recent decline, including the factors influencing the drop and where it could go in the future.

Luis Francisco Ruiz -

24 Apr 2025

Market update

Markets anticipate collapse in ZEW Europe survey

Learn more about changes in trade sentiment ahead of tomorrow's ZEW survey, including how they could affect major European instruments.

Luis Francisco Ruiz -

14 Apr 2025

Market update

DAX still far from a bottom as US Treasury bonds flood the market

Learn more about how President Trump's tariffs have impacted the DAX and US 10-year Treasury yields.

Jochen Stanzl -

09 Apr 2025

Hello, we noticed that you’re in the UK.

The content on this page is not intended for UK customers. Please visit our UK website.

Go to UK site