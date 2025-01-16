Is the DAX headed for 21,000 points?

Yesterday’s positive inflation data from the US has renewed hopes for interest rate cuts; Wall Street responded with relief, and the DAX jumped to a new record, trading around 20,649 at the time of writing with the potential to target 21,189, with strong US bank earnings supporting a possible DAX rally.

The declines in inflation are particularly showing up where the shoe pinches most - in core inflation. This is a welcome relief for Wall Street optimists despite the core inflation rate remaining above the US Federal Reserve's 2% target.

Expectations of multiple Fed rate cuts had faded even before yesterday’s report; the Fed had signalled a cautious approach for 2025 before Christmas, with the latest inflation data supporting this view. With a stable labour market, caution remains necessary, but hopes for a single rate cut this year are still alive.

Nevertheless, investors should prepare for a potential scenario where interest rates remain higher for longer. The Fed typically focuses on trends rather than one-off data points, which it considers potential outliers, and while weaker core inflation may slightly reduce the expectation of higher-for-longer rates, it won’t eliminate it. However, the risk of 10-year US Treasury yields reaching 5% has significantly decreased.

Find your flow: four principles for trading in the zone Learn about the four trading principles of preparation, psychology, strategy, and intuition, and gain key trading insights from some of the world's top investors. Get this free report



Disclaimer: CMC Markets is an execution-only service provider. The material (whether or not it states any opinions) is for general information purposes only, and does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment or other advice on which reliance should be placed. No opinion given in the material constitutes a recommendation by CMC Markets or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although we are not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, we do not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination.