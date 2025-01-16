CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 73% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Is the DAX headed for 21,000 points?

Jochen Stanzl

Chef-Marktanalyst

CMCMarkets_DE

16 Jan 2025, 15:55

Yesterday’s positive inflation data from the US has renewed hopes for interest rate cuts; Wall Street responded with relief, and the DAX jumped to a new record, trading around 20,649 at the time of writing with the potential to target 21,189, with strong US bank earnings supporting a possible DAX rally.

The declines in inflation are particularly showing up where the shoe pinches most - in core inflation. This is a welcome relief for Wall Street optimists despite the core inflation rate remaining above the US Federal Reserve's 2% target.

Expectations of multiple Fed rate cuts had faded even before yesterday’s report; the Fed had signalled a cautious approach for 2025 before Christmas, with the latest inflation data supporting this view. With a stable labour market, caution remains necessary, but hopes for a single rate cut this year are still alive.

Nevertheless, investors should prepare for a potential scenario where interest rates remain higher for longer. The Fed typically focuses on trends rather than one-off data points, which it considers potential outliers, and while weaker core inflation may slightly reduce the expectation of higher-for-longer rates, it won’t eliminate it. However, the risk of 10-year US Treasury yields reaching 5% has significantly decreased.

Related articles

Weekly outlook

The Week Ahead: UK, US inflation; US banks’ Q4 earnings

Read our preview of major market events in the week beginning Monday, 13 January 2025, and view our economic and company reports calendar.

Michael J. Kramer -

10 Jan 2025

Market update

US non-farm payrolls: bond market tensions and stock volatility

Learn more about Friday's US non-farm payrolls report for December 2024, including the impact it could have on stocks and bonds.

Luis Francisco Ruiz -

09 Jan 2025

Market update

What could 2025 hold for the stock markets?

Learn more about what markets are expecting for 2025, and what factors could impact major indices in January.

Luis Francisco Ruiz -

03 Jan 2025

