Stream the recording of our live US non-farm payrolls webinar that took place on Friday, 2 February 2024.

Key takeaways from the latest announcement

- The US economy added 353,000 jobs in January, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, far outstripping expectations for 180,000 new payrolls.

- Jobs growth in January marked an increase on the December figure of 333,000, upwardly revised from an initial estimate of 216,000.

- The unemployment rate was unchanged at 3.7% in January.

Join our next webinar

Every month, our chief market analyst, Michael Hewson, provides expert commentary and analysis as the latest US jobs figures are released. To join our next non-farm payrolls webinar, register in advance (and for free) here.

Michael Hewson's analysis of the latest payrolls data covers key levels on stock indices such as the S&P 500, the Dow Jones and the Nasdaq 100, as well as forex pairs including EUR/USD, GBP/USD, and USD/JPY.



