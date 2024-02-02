X

Trade the way that suits you

US non-farm payrolls webinar: 2 February 2024

Written by

Michael Hewson

CHIEF MARKET ANALYST

Best in-house analyst award (dark version)

03 Feb 2024, 02:30

Stream the recording of our live US non-farm payrolls webinar that took place on Friday, 2 February 2024.

Key takeaways from the latest announcement

- The US economy added 353,000 jobs in January, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, far outstripping expectations for 180,000 new payrolls.

- Jobs growth in January marked an increase on the December figure of 333,000, upwardly revised from an initial estimate of 216,000. 

- The unemployment rate was unchanged at 3.7% in January.

Join our next webinar

Every month, our chief market analyst, Michael Hewson, provides expert commentary and analysis as the latest US jobs figures are released. To join our next non-farm payrolls webinar, register in advance (and for free) here

Michael Hewson's analysis of the latest payrolls data covers key levels on stock indices such as the S&P 500, the Dow Jones and the Nasdaq 100, as well as forex pairs including EUR/USD, GBP/USD, and USD/JPY.


Latest from CMC

Market update

Wall Street higher to kick off the month, big tech earnings blow estimates

Wall Street climbed after the Fed-induced selloff as traders digested the “no March rate cut” indication.

01 Feb 2024

Market update

Wall Street retreats from all-time highs as Fed holds rates unchanged, Alphabet tumbles

Cryptocurrencies

Landmark Moment: SEC Greenlights 11 Bitcoin ETFs

Market update

Wall Street runs off all-time highs as the rally reverses course

Related articles

Market update

Wall Street higher to kick off the month, big tech earnings blow estimates

Wall Street climbed after the Fed-induced selloff as traders digested the “no March rate cut” indication.

01 Feb 2024

Market update

Wall Street retreats from all-time highs as Fed holds rates unchanged, Alphabet tumbles

Wall Street pulled back from their record high levels as tech shares fell sharply following Microsoft and Alphabet’s less-than-impressive earnings results.

31 Jan 2024

Cryptocurrencies

Landmark Moment: SEC Greenlights 11 Bitcoin ETFs

The U.S. securities regulator approved the inaugural US-listed exchange-traded funds (ETFs) designed to mirror the performance of the cryptocurrency, Bitcoin.

15 Jan 2024

Market update

Wall Street runs off all-time highs as the rally reverses course

Three US benchmark averages sharply retreated in the late session after hitting their respective intraday highs, snapping a more-than-one-week winning streak.

20 Dec 2023

Support x

Welcome to CMC Markets Support!

To begin, please select the product your query is related to.

Share investingWhat's this?
Buying and selling shares on the stock exchange
CFDsWhat's this?
Leveraged trading on the open and close price of a trade